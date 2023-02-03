Editor’s Choice: The Best Tech Gifts for Your Valentine

It's coming up on Valentine's Day and you know what that means: another chance to show the special someone (or someones) in your life how much you love them. What better way than to pick up one of these fantastic consumer tech gifts, chosen by our own Lifewire editors? No better way, that's what way. Read on and make the people in your life that much happier about spending time with you.

Kobo Libra 2 Kobo Buy on Kobobooks.com Sometimes the best thing you can do for your favorite valentine is to leave them alone with a hot beverage and their favorite book. Or their favorite 852 books. The Kobo Libra 2 has a great screen, real page-turning buttons, and very likely connects with your public library without having to go to your computer first to get the book. —Bob Schulties, Senior Editor

Philips Hue A19 LED Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit Phillips Buy on Amazon What better Valentine’s gift for your sweetie than a set of color-changing smart lightbulbs? Set the mood for whatever you might be doing (Netflix and chill, maybe? Serenades in the living room?) with this starter set from Phillips Hue. It comes with a smart hub, color abilities, and four 75-watt bulbs. It’s a blast to just ask Google or Siri to “set the mood” and the room changes to a soft, warm red, just perfect for those special Valentine’s Day moments. —Rob LeFebvre, Associate Editorial Director, News

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse Steel Series Buy on Best Buy The SteelSeries Aerox 3 is a lightweight gaming mouse that comes in two colors. It has a battery life of up to 200 hours, so you can play for hours on end. And, with its water resistance, you'll be able to enjoy gaming and snacking worry-free. —Molly McLaughlin, Senior Editor & Content Strategist

M2 Mac Mini Apple Buy on Apple I don’t have this yet, but it’s on my want list! Maybe hubs will decide it’s a worthy Valentine’s Day gift. The Mac mini is the perfect little computer for me. With the M2 chip, I can design files for my laser cutter since it has all the processing power I need to run both Adobe Illustrator and Procreate, even when the software for the laser is running in the background. —Jerri Ledford, Senior News Editor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Buy on Samsung You won’t go wrong gifting this watch to a loved one! It comes in multiple colors, is super easy to set up and use, has great battery life, and is possibly the best Android watch available right now. I primarily use it as a wrist phone and music for my workouts but it also tracks sleep patterns and has a sensor that reads body fat, muscle, metabolic rate, and more! It’s got a pretty tough crystal for wearers who are rough on watches and has a soft wristband that’s comfy enough to wear all day. If you are looking for something fresh and new this Valentine’s Day, this is the wearable to get. —S.E. Slack, Senior Strategy & Editorial Director

Nextmug Nextmug Buy on Amazon For that someone who warms your heart all year, give them a self-heating coffee mug from Nextmug. It’s super easy to use, made of stainless steel, and comes in three ceramic matte finishes: black, sage, and for Valentine’s Day, of course, dusty rose! Plus, with its smart mug technology, you get to choose from Warm, Hot, or Piping settings for your favorite heated beverage. —Tim Fisher, Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability

Logitech M720 Mouse Logitech Buy on Logitech.com Your sweetie will buy their own sweets when they want them. What they won’t buy themselves is a sweet mouse. With perfect tracking, programmable buttons, and the ability to connect with all their devices (without having to de-pair them first), this mouse from Logitech is sure to make your honey say, “Whoa, sweet mouse!” —Bob Schulties, Senior Editor

Victrola Music Edition 2 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker Victrola Buy on Amazon Look, if you’re gonna set the mood with those smart lights, you’re gonna need some sweet tunes to go with it, right? Barry White, Celine Dion, Prince, whoever. The Victrola Music Edition 2 tabletop Bluetooth speaker is the way to go. It’s got a small footprint but a big sound, is 1P67 water and dust resistant (don’t ask), and has a 20-hour battery life. That’s long enough for pretty much any activity for Valentine’s Day, right? I love how easy it is to use, too, to pair my iPhone, my turntable, and any other Bluetooth sound source when my Valentines come to visit, and it has a built-in wireless charging pad on the top for endless music-powering juice. What more do you need? —Rob LeFebvre, Associate Editorial Director, News

HomePod 2nd Generation Apple Buy on Apple My home is full of smart devices. My TV, lights, home security, and even a couple of appliances all work with a digital assistant. Unfortunately, that smart device can be intrusive and even occasionally pretty creepy. The new Apple HomePod 2nd Gen is just the right ticket to fix those issues. Because it’s Apple, it’s more secure than any other device on the market, and with the Matter Home Standard, I won’t have the replace all the other parts and pieces. Add in the bonus that this HomePod has killer sound, and I think I’ve found the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. —Jerri Ledford, Senior News Editor

Aura Digital Photo Frame Aura Buy on Auraframes.com Who says digital frames are old news? I love having one on my desk to remind me of fun moments when work is not going my way! This one has a classic, simple frame and can adjust for different orientations. It comes with an app that lets anyone send images directly to it so you can enjoy photos from others, too. You can also personalize this for the recipient, which makes it a really lovely memento for that someone special. If your Valentine loves making memories, you won’t go wrong here. —S.E. Slack, Senior Strategy & Editorial Director

FitBit Versa 4 Fitbit Buy on Adorama.com Fitbit's Versa 4 is a fine workout companion with more than 40 exercise modes and built-in GPS so that you can leave your phone behind. Its battery lasts for at least six days; in 12 minutes, it can charge up enough to last through the day. —Molly McLaughlin, Senior Editor & Content Strategist