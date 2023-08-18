Editor's Choice: The Best Tech Gifts for Back To School

It's back to school time again, and with it all the gear you'll need to make your child or your own trip to the hallowed halls of education more pleasant and successful. Whether you're looking for the best earbuds, gaming controllers, or affordable laptops, the Lifewire editors have taken their own time to test and recommend the best of the best. Enjoy!

EarFun Air Pro 3 Earbuds Lifewire / Bob Schulties Buy on Amazon The right way to think about Earfun’s Air Pro 3 Earbuds: you get 80% of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 for 30% of the price. Apple’s are better, but not remotely three times better. And if something happens to an earbud, replacements are less expensive. I’ve used these on planes and loud subways, and the noise canceling is very good. They’re perfect for using on the go and at school, especially at this price. –Bob Schulties, Senior Editor



Smart Alarm Indoor Camera Lifewire / Rob LeFebvre Buy on Amazon Security is important, especially if you’re away at school for the first time. What better way to keep an eye on things than with a smart alarm indoor camera like this one from SimpliSafe? It was super easy to set up, it works either plugged in or with the included rechargeable battery, and it connects to a smart hub that can double as an audio alarm. You can also have it call the authorities with a subscription to feel even safer leaving all your fancy gadgets in your dorm room while you go take in a show at the student union. –Rob LeFebvre, Editorial Director, News

Logitech MX Keys Lifewire / Jerri Ledford Buy on Amazon Keyboards are essential, so you might as well have one that feels comfortable and accurate to type all those papers on. The Logitech MX Keys S is a solid choice and adds a full 10-key for easy numbering. It comes in Graphite, Pale Gray, or straight-up Black, and typing on it is pretty fantastic. If you’re a fan of the lower profile of a laptop keyboard, this is the one for you. When we used it, it charged quickly, stayed powered for a long time, and was easy to set up and use with up to three different devices. Pair it with a Logitech mouse like the MX Anywhere 3S and you’ve got a powerful combination to get your work done. –Jerri Ledford, Senior Editor, News

Mason EDC Pouch Lifewire / Bob Schulties Buy on Sfbags.com $129 EDC stands for Every Day Carry and this little wonder is exactly that. I’ve got my iPhone, keys, sunglasses, mini gaming console, some cash, a tiny notebook and pen, and various charging cords in there that I can have with me as I run around town getting things done. It feels casual enough for the music festival in the woods (band-aids, earplugs, and more were part of my bag prep for that) as well as a comedy show in the city (I kept the earplugs in there, but added a little more cash). Waterfield never disappoints and this good-looking, functional cross-body bag hasn’t left my essential kit since it arrived for testing. Keep all your stuff with you as you move from class to class or event to event. –Bob Schulties, Senior Editor

Playstation Backbone for iOS Lifewire / Rob LeFebvre Buy on Amazon Are you a PlayStation 5 owner? Do you wish you could hop onto Diablo IV or the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 when you’re in between classes? The Backbone controller turns your iPhone and the PlayStation Second Screen app into a mobile PS5, making for a great way to play your games on the go. I’ve taken the Backbone to a friend’s house to play multiplayer games with them while they’re on their own console and I’m on my iPhone with the Backbone. It makes playing on the phone way better with all the buttons (touch controls aren’t great, y’all) and it even lets you charge your phone while you play. What a great little gift to give yourself, or someone going off to school for the year. –Rob LeFebvre, Editorial Director, News

Smart Motion Sensor Lifewire / S.E. Slack Buy on Amazon Not every parent can be there when their children arrive home after school. For me, using a security system helps both me and my kids feel safe when they show up. Including this motion detector as part of our security system gives all of us an added level of safety because it’s designed to alert my smartphone if anyone unexpectedly enters our home. What I like most is that it knows the difference between an intruder and our family dogs, so I don’t get nuisance alerts all day long when the kids aren’t there. The peace of mind this mama has knowing our home is safe and empty for my kids to return is, to coin a phrase, priceless. –S.E. Slack, Senior Strategy & Editorial Director

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Lifewire / Tim Fisher Buy on Amazon There’s a lot to be said for a super-affordable laptop that lets you get online to use Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Not to mention online games, social media, and all the stuff we do online these days to stay in touch with family and friends (or make new ones at school). That’s why we’re recommending this Acer Chromebook Spin 514. It’s got a big 14-inch screen and a very capable keyboard. It even flips around to become a tablet. How cool is that? Using it around town at various coffee shops, I was able to get work done and socialize online, all without worrying too much about a hyper-expensive fancy PC. The battery life is great, the keyboard is comfy, and the touchscreen is responsive. I’d definitely send this along to school with my kiddo. –Tim Fisher, General Manager

Dockcase Smart USB-C Hub 10-in-1 Explorer Edition Lifewire / Jerri Ledford Buy on Dockcase.com $160 This very cool USB-C hub is all you’ll ever need. It has 10 ports: two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, one display port, an HDMI port, a gigabit Ethernet port, an SD 4.0 slot, and a micro-SD slot, and it’s the coolest-looking hub around with a transparent case so you can see the internals of the device. If the looks don’t matter to you, though, the specs might. This thing is fast! It has a maximum transfer speed of 10 Gbps, and the display port can support up to 4K at 120 Hz. The icing on the cake is the LED display right in the center of the device that lets you see the status of your connections and specs associated with those connections. There is also some LED magic going on with different color coding when errors happen. Oh, and it works with Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. See, it really is all you need. –Jerri Ledford, Senior Editor, News

Atomi Alpha Electric Scooter Lifewire / Tim Fisher Buy on Amazon Getting from class to class can be a little daunting, especially if you’re on a large campus. This Atomi Alpha Electric Scooter is not only useful to zip from place to place but it’s got an integrated locking system that lets you leave the heavy bike lock out of your backpack. Plus, it’s got some sweet lights in the front and under the deck, folds up for easy storage and carrying, and has a long-lasting battery that charges right in the body of the scooter. We’ve used it for months zipping back and forth to the store, nearby food eateries, and more. It’s a great way to quickly get to where you’re going without having to get in a car or even mess with an e-bike. –Tim Fisher, General Manager