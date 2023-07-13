How to Edit WhatsApp Messages in iOS and Android

What to Know Long-press the message: Edit (iOS) or three-dot menu > Edit (Android). Change the text, then tap the checkmark .

(iOS) or > (Android). Change the text, then tap the . Edit a message as often as you want within 15 minutes of sending it.

You can always delete and resend the text if you miss the edit window.

This article explains how WhatsApp message editing works on iOS and Android.

How to Edit WhatsApp Messages

Editing a message works nearly the same on iOS and Android:

Long-press the message you want to edit. In iOS, select Edit. In Android, select the three-dot menu at the top right (this might be a pencil icon on some devices), and choose Edit. The word Edited will display next to edited texts. However, edit history isn't provided; neither you nor the recipient will see how many times the message was changed. Change the message, and then tap the checkmark to save it.

Editing WhatsApp Messages With Formatted Text

Although it isn't obvious, WhatsApp supports sending formatted text. Not only can you bold and italicize a message, but the app also supports strikethrough and monospace. This works for normal texts and messages you're editing.

Highlight the text to see the formatting menu, or use special characters as you type. This article explains how it all works: How to Use Bold, Italics and Strikethrough in WhatsApp Messages.

WhatsApp Message Editing Not Working?

There are several potential reasons for this:

You waited longer than 15 minutes to edit the message.

WhatsApp is outdated. Install the latest WhatsApp version if you don't see the edit button or if the recipient's edited texts don't reflect on your phone. The text editing feature came out in May 2023.

You selected multiple messages. You can't bulk edit several texts at once; tap and hold a single message to change it.

All the text was removed. If you try to erase everything during an edit, nothing will happen when you save it. Make sure at least one character remains, or see How to Delete Messages From WhatsApp to remove a message fully.

