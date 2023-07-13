Social Media > WhatsApp How to Edit WhatsApp Messages in iOS and Android Tap and hold a message to find the edit option, but don't wait too long—you only have 15 minutes to change the text By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the SVP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Edit Messages Editing With Formatted Text Troubleshooting Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Long-press the message: Edit (iOS) or three-dot menu > Edit (Android). Change the text, then tap the checkmark.Edit a message as often as you want within 15 minutes of sending it.You can always delete and resend the text if you miss the edit window. This article explains how WhatsApp message editing works on iOS and Android. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages Editing a message works nearly the same on iOS and Android: Long-press the message you want to edit. In iOS, select Edit. In Android, select the three-dot menu at the top right (this might be a pencil icon on some devices), and choose Edit. The word Edited will display next to edited texts. However, edit history isn't provided; neither you nor the recipient will see how many times the message was changed. Change the message, and then tap the checkmark to save it. Editing WhatsApp Messages With Formatted Text Although it isn't obvious, WhatsApp supports sending formatted text. Not only can you bold and italicize a message, but the app also supports strikethrough and monospace. This works for normal texts and messages you're editing. Highlight the text to see the formatting menu, or use special characters as you type. This article explains how it all works: How to Use Bold, Italics and Strikethrough in WhatsApp Messages. WhatsApp Message Editing Not Working? There are several potential reasons for this: You waited longer than 15 minutes to edit the message. WhatsApp is outdated. Install the latest WhatsApp version if you don't see the edit button or if the recipient's edited texts don't reflect on your phone. The text editing feature came out in May 2023. You selected multiple messages. You can't bulk edit several texts at once; tap and hold a single message to change it. All the text was removed. If you try to erase everything during an edit, nothing will happen when you save it. Make sure at least one character remains, or see How to Delete Messages From WhatsApp to remove a message fully. How to Fix It When WhatsApp Isn't Working FAQ How do you know if someone blocked you on WhatsApp? The quickest way to tell if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp is to call them; if they've blocked you, the call won't go through. Alternatively, open your conversation with them and see if they've read your last message. If not, they've probably blocked you. What does one checkmark mean on WhatsApp? A single checkmark on a WhatsApp message means that you've sent it. A second checkmark appears when the other person receives it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit