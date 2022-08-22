How to Edit Instagram Captions

What to Know Select the post in either your feed or Profile in the mobile app or on the Instagram site.

In the app, tap three dots on top right of post > Edit > use Write a Caption field > tap checkmark or Done .

on top right of post > > use Write a Caption field > tap or . On the website, select the three dots on top right of post > Edit > use Write a Caption field > select Done.

This article explains how to edit a caption on an existing Instagram post, both in the mobile app and on the website. You can add a caption, edit an existing one, or remove a caption completely in just a few steps.

Edit a Caption in the Instagram Mobile App

If you normally use Instagram on your mobile device, adding, editing, or deleting a post caption is easy to do. Open the Instagram app on Android or iPhone and follow the steps below which are the same on both platforms.



Select the post from either your Instagram feed or in the Profile section. To visit your Profile, select your icon or image on the bottom right. Tap the three dots on the top right of the post. Pick Edit. Make your changes in the Write a Caption field that appears below the photo or to the right of a video (Reel). To add a caption, simply enter it.

To edit a caption, just make your changes.

To delete a caption, remove all of the caption text. When you finish, tap the checkmark (Android) or Done (iPhone) on the top right. You can then check your post for the updated caption.

Note: If you have multiple photos in your post, the caption applies to the entire post, not the individual pictures.

Edit a Caption on the Instagram Website

Maybe you prefer to use Instagram on a bigger screen, like your computer. You can add, make changes, or remove a caption from your post on the Instagram website. Visit the site in your web browser, sign in, and follow these steps.



Select the post in your feed or in the Profile section. To visit your Profile, click your image or icon on the top right and pick Profile in the drop-down menu. Click the three dots on the top right of the post in a large pop-up window and choose Edit. When your post opens in the subsequent pop-up window, you’ll see the Write a Caption field on the right. Do one of the following: To add a caption, type it in the field.

To edit a caption, make your changes.

To delete the caption, remove all of the text. When you finish, select Done on the top right. Then, click the X in the top right of the post window to close it. You can then review your post to be sure your updated caption looks good.

Captions give you a great way to describe the image or video you’re sharing, explain why you’re sharing it, or just to add a bit of humor to your Instagram post. Take a look at these other things you should be doing on Instagram.