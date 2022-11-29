News > Smart & Connected Life Echo Show Now Lets Kids of All Ages Make Whimsical Voice-Led Cartoons Introducing Create with Alexa By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 12:12PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Amazon is entering the AI art space with a unique feature for Echo Show devices that allows users to create animated stories with their voices. The feature is appropriately called Create with Alexa, and though Alexa is right there in the name, this tool is only available for Echo Show devices and not audio-only gadgets like the Echo Dot or Echo Studio. In other words, you need a screen to watch the animations after dictating them. Amazon Here’s how it works. You start by asking Alexa to make a story and then follow a series of prompts regarding plot, characters, visual style, and more. The AI engine uses your answers to create a five-to-ten-line narrative story complete with animations, music, and sound effects. Amazon says no two stories will ever be the same, even with similar prompts, due to the magic of AI. To that end, users can easily save their stories for later viewing. The tool is primarily aimed at children, though anyone can use it. As a matter of fact, your Echo Show does not need to be in kids' mode to use this service. However, the company has taken steps to ensure this feature only produces family-friendly content. target "From the get-go, we used carefully curated data sources to train AI models," wrote Eshan Bhatnagar, head of product for Alexa AI. "We have multiple guardrails such as content filtering and curated prompts to ensure this experience is both delightful and safe." Just three themes are available at launch: a space setting, underwater, and an enchanted forest. Several moods, or tones, are also available at launch, such as silly, happy, and mysterious. Create with Alexa launches today in the US. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit