Echo Pop vs. Echo Dot: What's the Difference?

There are many choices if you're in the market for an Amazon Echo device. This article compares the Echo Pop and Echo Dot along their most important features to help you understand the models' differences.



Overall Findings

Echo Pop Lower sound quality at high volume

Alexa and Wi-Fi extender support

Light smart home features

No clock

List Price: US$39.99 Echo Dot Better sound quality

Alexa and Wi-Fi extender support

More-extensive smart home features

Built-in clock

List Price: $49.99

It many ways, Echo Pop and Echo Dot are the same: they both offer Alexa support, play music, and can serve as a Wi-Fi extender in an eero mesh network. The Dot layers on smart home features like motion detection and a thermometer, and includes a clock embedded in the speaker area—and does all this for only $10 more.

When comparing Echo Dot vs. Pop head-to-head, it's easy to see that the Dot is more full-featured and capable, though the Pop offers a solid set of core features.

Sound Quality: Dot Offers Better

Echo Pop 1.95-inch speaker

Can lose quality at higher volumes Echo Dot 1.73-inch speaker

Round design better distributes audio

While the Echo Pop does have a slightly larger speaker, the speaker in the Echo Dot is generally considered to be better. Both devices can produce pleasing audio, though most reviewers hear the Pop as losing some sound definition at higher volumes, and the shape of the Dot—round vs. the Pop's flat panel—helps it fill a room with music.

Smart Features: Dot Can Power Your Smart Home

Echo Pop Alexa support

eero Wi-Fi network

Matter smart home controller Echo Dot Alexa support

eero Wi-Fi network

Matter smart home controller

Motion detection for smart home

Temperature sensor for smart home

One of the biggest promises of a connected device like an Amazon Echo is that it can serve as a central hub and controller for all of your smart home devices. When looked at from this angle, the Echo Dot outpaces the Pop.

Both devices share a set of features: support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant (and its many, many skills), Wi-Fi range extension and stabilization through integrated eero support, and the ability to control Matter-compatible smart home devices. After that, though, the Echo Dot adds a motion detector and a thermometer. That means the Dot can control devices—like lights and cameras—that should turn on when they detect motion and temperature-driven smart home tech like thermostats.

Features and and Price: Dot has a Clock, Pop Wins on Cost

Echo Pop Size: 3.9 inches x 3.3 inches x 3.6 inches

Weight: 6.9 ounces

Colors: Lavender bloom, Charcoal, Glacier white, Midnight teal

List Price: US$39.99 Echo Dot Size: 3.9 inches x 3.9 inches x 3.5 inches

Weight: 10.7 ounces

Colors: Charcoal, Deep sea blue, Glacier white

Built-in LED clock

List Price: $49.99

Regarding the miscellaneous details—size, weight, colors—the Pop and Dot certainly differ, but not significantly. Both are compact and relatively light. Each shares at least a few colors but also has its unique options.

The most significant areas of difference here are the inclusion of a clock and price. The Echo Dot has an LED clock embedded beneath the speaker mesh, while the Pop doesn't. When it comes to price, you pay about $10 more for the additional features offered by the Dot.

Final Verdict

If you want a solid, entry-level Amazon Alexa device, the Echo Pop and Echo Dot are good options. However, the Echo Pop has many more features—from better sound to basic options like a clock to high-tech options like smart home support—and only costs $10 more. So, unless you're highly budget-conscious, the Echo Dot is probably your best bet.