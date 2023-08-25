Why Earbuds Designed Specifically to Help You Sleep Are a Fantastic Idea

Sleepbuds are earbuds designed to be worn in bed.

Earbuds can help you sleep and monitor your sleep health.

AirPods do a fair job at this… until you turn onto your side.

Sleepbuds. Ozlo

Wearing sleep earbuds isn't just for dealing with noisy neighbors.

Sleepbuds are a new pair of bedtime earbuds from Ozlo, a company founded by three ex-Bose employees—and these Sleepbuds are a more advanced version of a product twice discontinued by Bose. Earbuds made for sleep require very different features than earbuds used for waking hours, and while they might seem like a superfluous, specialty item, you're going to be surprised how useful a set of bedphones (yes, bedphones) can be.

"People encounter a variety of difficulties that impact the timing of their falling asleep process and the quality of their sleep. Many of these challenges are caused by factors such as ambient noise or, conversely, too much silence. This is precisely what this type of earbuds can help with," Dr. Rosmy Barrios, MD, medical advisor for the Health Reporter, told Lifewire via email.

Sweet Dreams

While you can wear your AirPods in bed, and they'll do a good job of silencing the late-night soiree on your neighbor's roof terrace, they're not really built for the job. In fact, they fail on the first task: sleeping on your side. They get crammed into your ear-hole, which is both uncomfortable and could interfere with ear-fit, which is essential for effective noise-canceling, both active and passive.

"AirPods weren't specifically designed for sleep, unlike sleep earbuds, which cater to that purpose. AirPods aren't very comfortable to sleep with—they might cause ear discomfort due to pressure when sleeping on one side, and there's a high chance they could fall out while you're asleep," says Dr. Barrios.

Sleepbuds. Ozlo

And that's only the beginning. Sleepbuds are built to be comfy for side sleepers, but they also offer longer battery life (10 hours) to see you through the night. Many sleep earbuds can also play soothing sounds, which can mask external sounds or help you sleep when it's just too quiet.

Oddly, previous Bose-made versions of the Sleepbuds couldn't play music from your phone. The new ones can, so you can also fall asleep to audiobooks, podcasts, music, or a white-noise app of your choice.

Healthy Rest

Purpose-made sleeping pods can make different compromises in their design. For example, Sleepbuds' flat-disk-shaped case is less pocket-friendly and more nightstand-friendly. They also contain light, temperature, and sound sensors that analyze your sleep environment. This is combined with health data from the buds to give you a comprehensive view of how well you are sleeping and, if not, why.

Health-wise, sleeping with good pods can be quite beneficial for a few surprising reasons.

"They're particularly valuable for individuals dealing with tinnitus, as they can play soothing sounds or white noise, effectively masking the ringing in their ears and facilitating better sleep," health and fitness expert Rick Kaselj told Lifewire via email. "They're also a boon for shift workers who need to catch some daytime Z's amidst a noisy backdrop. Travelers swear by them, using sleep earbuds to block out the cacophony of planes, trains, or loud hotels, ensuring a more peaceful slumber during trips. Moreover, some folks turn to sleep earbuds for pure relaxation, employing them for meditation or unwinding after a hectic day."

Sleep tracking app. Ozlo

Some sleeping earbuds can also listen out for emergency sounds—smoke alarms, for example—and sound their own alert to warn you.

AirPods are fundamentally different in intent but can do many of the same tasks. I often use mine to block out sounds from the block during the summer when we're all sleeping with the windows open. They're fantastic at this, and for a back-sleeper, the AirPods Pro might even be superior, thanks to their amazing active noise cancelation, which the Sleepbuds lack.

And, of course, the AirPods can play anything you like, including some fancy spatial audio apps that make it seem like you're in a rainforest, atop a glacier, etc., and they sound amazing while doing it.

But as we have seen, it's all about tradeoffs. If you occasionally need buds in bed, stick with your AirPods Pro. But if you're using them every night, then it makes sense to look for something built for sleeping. That might be Sleepbuds, which look pretty good. Or maybe you will do fine cramming a pair of foam earplugs in and calling it a night.