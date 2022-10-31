News > Gaming EA and Marvel Team up, Promise Three New Superhero Video Games Conglomerates, assemble! By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 01:41PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Marvel and Electronic Arts are teaming up to create three (or possibly more) new superhero video game titles, starting with everyone's favorite former arms dealer. Despite the vast number of Marvel superhero games out there and the enormous library Electronic Arts (EA) has built up over the years, there hasn't been much overlap—until now. That's about to change since the two companies have announced plans to collaborate on at least three new titles based on unspecified Marvel properties. Except Iron Man. They're definitely working on a new Iron Man. Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor / Getty Images The last Marvel game EA had a hand in was 2005's not very well received Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects. Not a very promising history, admittedly, but Marvel stated that whatever this new Iron Man game is will be handled by EA's Motive Studio. If that name sounds familiar, it's because they were responsible for Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Squadrons, and are working on the upcoming Dead Space remake. Olivier Proulx—producer for 2016's Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and senior producer for 2021's Guardians of the Galaxy—will also be acting as director for the new project. Marvel The only other information Marvel has shared about this new Iron Man title is that it will be a third-person action-adventure game focusing on single-player. It also says that the intention is to make players "feel what it's like to truly play as Iron Man," though previous attempts at putting players in the suit didn't go so well. Aside from confirmation that it's being worked on, there are no concrete details on platforms or expected release dates for the upcoming Iron Man game. As for the other two titles, all we can do is guess what they might be. Well-knowns like The Avengers seem most likely, but if the goal is to "be their own original story," then there's a chance we might see someone like Squirrel Girl on the small screen, too. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit