Dynabook Reveals New Lightweight Premium Laptop

PC manufacturer Dynabook has revealed the newest lightweight member to its Portégé line, the X40L-K, and some updates coming to select models.

Weighing 2.3 pounds and less than an inch thick, the X40L-K is among the first in its line to have 12th Gen Intel Core processors, LPDDR5 RAM, and Windows 11 Pro in one package, according to Dynabook. The new versions of the X30L and X30W will add similar components, plus unique features like Corning Gorilla Glass.

Dynabook

The X40L-K is made out of a magnesium alloy, a lightweight metal known for its durability. Under the hood are Intel Core P-Series i5 and i7 CPUs, Iris Xe graphics card, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 connections for universal connectivity.



Its 14-inch IPS screen comes with Eyesafe, a technology that filters out blue light to reduce eye strain and maintain high quality. Other notable features include a 65Wh battery, Dolby Atmos support, and AI Noise Reduction for video calls.

Dynabook's revamped models are the X30L-K and X30W-K, which house the same Iris Xe GPU, LPDDR5 memory, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Although, the CPUs are different as they house 12th Intel Core P-Series 28W processors instead.



Dynabook

Dynabook's latest additions won't come cheap. The X40L-K will have an $1800 price tag, the X30W-K at $1600, and the X30L-K costing $1380 upon release.

A proper launch date for these laptops hasn't been provided yet, with Dynabook simply stating that they'll be sold at major retailers and on their website.