DuckDuckGo's Privacy-Focused Web Browser Launches on Mac

It's in beta, though, and there's a waitlist

Published on April 12, 2022 12:39PM EDT

Every time we sign a service agreement for a new device or app, it seems we give away a tiny bit more of our privacy, but some companies are dedicated to restoring some of that lost digital privacy. Enter DuckDuckGo and their popular (150 million downloads) privacy-focused web browser. Previously available only for mobile users, the company has just launched a version for Mac computers, as announced via an official blog post.

Described as an "all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing," DuckDuckGo's Mac client brings some new privacy-enhancing tools to the table. For one, privacy features are engaged by default, with no complicated settings tabs to learn. The browser also includes an algorithm that automatically blocks cookie pop-ups on 50 percent of sites, and the company says that number is growing. There's also one-click data clearing, email protection features, a tracker blocker, and more.

DuckDuckGo also claims their Mac browser is extremely fast, even faster than Google Chrome in some instances. The browser blocks trackers before they load, increasing speed, and stores in-app data, history, bookmarks, and passwords on your device instead of in the cloud.

What about Windows users? The company says that version is coming soon but offers no definitive timetable other than saying more information will be available later this year. As for Mac users, DuckDuckGo's browser is available now, but it's in beta, and there's a waitlist. You can join this waitlist by downloading the mobile app and following the prompts.