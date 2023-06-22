DuckDuckGo’s Privacy Focused Web Browser Is Finally Available for Windows

Now, even if you use Windows you can have a browser that helps keep your private information... well, private.

DuckDuckGo's privacy-focused desktop web browser is no longer a Mac exclusive.

While DuckDuckGo may have started as a search engine specializing in privacy protection, it's since expanded with its own Mac web browser—which also touts extensive privacy protections. Now Windows users can also give it a spin, with the company opening up a public beta today.

Jirsak / Getty Images

This Windows iteration shares many features with the Mac, iOS, and Android versions of the DuckDuckGo browser—such as tracker blocking (turned on by default) and ad blocking. The browser also includes its own password manager, plus YouTube video viewer "Duck Player," which blocks ads and ad tracking and prevents watched videos from affecting your recommendations.

Windows users (as well as other platforms) can also look forward to what DuckDuckGo refers to as "Cookie Pop-up Management," with the browser auto-selecting the least invasive options for you.

DuckDuckGo

Email protection is also available if you want it, with DuckDuckGo providing a special "@duck.com" address to use as a proxy when signing up for websites and the like. A "Fire Button" is also included, which will quickly delete all of your recent browsing data—though sites you'd prefer to stay logged into can be marked as "fireproof."

The public beta for DuckDuckGo's Windows 10 (and later) desktop browser is open now and available as a free download. While this version doesn't quite match its Mac counterpart, DuckDuckGo is working on bringing it up to speed with bookmark syncing and private password functionality "coming soon."