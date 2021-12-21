News > Internet & Security DuckDuckGo Announces Upcoming Web Browsing App Currently on a closed beta for macOS By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 21, 2021 01:35PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Search engine company DuckDuckGo has revealed that it's working on a new desktop browser which is currently in a closed beta. As part of a year-in-review post, DuckDuckGo stated it's maintaining the design philosophy of its popular mobile app by keeping everything simple and ensuring a high level of privacy protection. The company reiterated that the new browser should be seen as a specialty browser but as an everyday app that actively protects you. DuckDuckGo So far, details are light about the new browser’s capabilities outside of being a straight port of the mobile app. As with anything DuckDuckGo does, the new app provides robust privacy protection across searches, internet browsing, email, and other aspects. To keep the upcoming app free of clutter, the company is building the software around Google Chromium, a popular codebase used in many browsers. This has allowed DuckDuckGo to remove unnecessary aspects to ensure a clean user interface and quick performance. According to the official DuckDuckGo Twitter account, the beta is currently available on macOS only, but the CEO of the company did confirm that they are working on a version for Windows. KARRASTOCK / Getty Images In that same year-in-review post, DuckDuckGo announced several updates to its mobile app. Currently, the mobile app has a 'Fire Button,' which closes all the open tabs and removes all browser data. The company has added a 'Fireproofing' notice which will allow you to save certain websites before closing everything. Android users, in particular, will get to enjoy faster load speeds and a simplified search bar. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit