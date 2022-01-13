News > Computers Dropbox Updates macOS App to Offer Native Support for M1 Chips The update is in beta for now By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 13, 2022 02:11PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The newer Apple M1-enabled computers sure are capable beasts, but many software developers have yet to offer native support to take advantage of the silicon chipset. Dropbox was one such developer, but times have changed, as the company has finally updated their popular macOS cloud storage app to run natively on the Apple Silicon platform. This update is fully compatible with the ARM architecture of the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips, though it is still in beta. Unsplash / Mockup Photos Prior to this release, Dropbox could still run on M1 Macs, but the software would be put through a translation application called Rosetta 2. That software allowed Intel apps to run via ARM but came with some performance loss. This update to Dropbox takes full advantage of the M1 architecture, meaning faster load times, more efficient runtimes, and less power consumption, which should make it easier for MacBook users who like to operate unplugged. The company has not released a statement as to why it took nearly 15 months to offer M1 support. Back in October, there was a minor controversy when Dropbox staffers suggested Apple’s in-house chip would need a stronger consumer base before they’d begin working on an update, as reported by the Verge. The beta version of Dropbox M1 is available to download via this official forum. Dropbox has not announced when the release would exit beta. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit