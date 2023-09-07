Social Media > YouTube How to Download YouTube Videos on iPhone YouTube Premium is the right way to do it, but there's a cost By Rob Rich Rob Rich News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 YouTube Facebook Pinterest Twitter Snapchat Instagram YouTube Online Dating What to Know With YouTube Premium: Open the YouTube app, find a video, tap Download > choose resolution > tap OK.All other methods violate YouTube's TOS. This article explains how to download YouTube videos to your iPhone so you can watch them offline. With YouTube Premium The simplest method to download and save YouTube videos to your iPhone is to sign up for YouTube Premium. This paid subscription service provides ad-free watching in addition to video downloads and is available for $13.99 per month for an individual (or $139.99 per year). Once logged into YouTube with your premium account, find the video you'd like to download and tap the Download button under the video playback window. Select your preferred video quality (the resolution of the original upload determines maximum quality), then tap OK. To watch downloaded videos, open the Library tab and select Downloads, then choose the saved video you want. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Keep in mind that while the videos you download with YouTube Premium can be watched on- or offline, you still have to be logged in with your Premium account. You’ll also need to connect your YouTube app to the internet (while signed in) at least once every 30 days to continue accessing your saved videos for offline viewing. While there are other methods to download videos from YouTube, they violate YouTube's Terms of Service. Those methods could result in YouTube closing your account and potentially exposing you to copyright violation claims. YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live TV: What's the Difference? Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit