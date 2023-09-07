How to Download YouTube Videos on iPhone

What to Know With YouTube Premium: Open the YouTube app, find a video, tap Download > choose resolution > tap OK .

With YouTube Premium

The simplest method to download and save YouTube videos to your iPhone is to sign up for YouTube Premium. This paid subscription service provides ad-free watching in addition to video downloads and is available for $13.99 per month for an individual (or $139.99 per year).



Once logged into YouTube with your premium account, find the video you'd like to download and tap the Download button under the video playback window. Select your preferred video quality (the resolution of the original upload determines maximum quality), then tap OK. To watch downloaded videos, open the Library tab and select Downloads, then choose the saved video you want. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire

Keep in mind that while the videos you download with YouTube Premium can be watched on- or offline, you still have to be logged in with your Premium account. You’ll also need to connect your YouTube app to the internet (while signed in) at least once every 30 days to continue accessing your saved videos for offline viewing.

