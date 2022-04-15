How to Download YouTube Videos on a Mac

What to Know The only legal way to download videos to your Mac is with a YouTube Premium subscription.

YouTube Premium: Click Download under any YouTube video. Downloaded videos can be accessed offline through the Downloads tab.



This article explains how to download YouTube videos on your Mac with a Premium subscription.





How Do I Download YouTube Videos to My Mac Without Software?

The best way to download YouTube videos to your Mac is through the platform itself. With a YouTube Premium subscription, every video has a download button below the video player which is used to download the video.

With an active Premium subscription, follow these steps to begin downloading videos:



Navigate to YouTube in your browser and open the video you’d like to download. Select Download below the video player. Once the video has finished downloading, click the menu icon (3 horizontal lines) in the top left of the screen and select Downloads. Your video should now be available for offline viewing (you can test this by turning off your Mac’s Wi-Fi and checking if the video begins playback). While offline, you can still navigate to YouTube.com and access your downloaded videos. Your downloads remain active as long as you visit YouTube with an active internet connection at least once every 30 days. To change download quality, click Downloads > Download Settings and select your preferred resolution.