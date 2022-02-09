What to Know Web browser: Log into iCloud.com > Photos > select the photo(s) > download icon > photo or zip file will download.

> select the photo(s) > download icon > photo or zip file will download. iPhone or iPad: Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Photos > move iCloud Photos slider to on/green. Photos will download.

> [your name] > > > move slider to on/green. Photos will download. PC: Open iCloud for Windows app > sign in with Apple ID > Photos > Options > check iCloud Photos > Done > Apply.



This article explains how to download photos from iCloud. Topics include how to download photos from iCloud using a web browser, how to download photos on an iPhone or iPad, and how to access iCloud photos on a Mac or PC.



How Do I Download My Photos From iCloud?

You can download photos from iCloud using virtually any device with a web browser (one which supports file downloads). This won't let you do advanced things like syncing files, but for a quick, one-time download from iCloud, follow these steps:

In your web browser, go to iCloud.com. Sign in using your Apple ID and password. Click Photos. Search or browse your photo library and albums to find the photo or photos you want to download. Select all of the photos you want to download. Click the download icon in the top right corner. The downloaded photos appear where your browser downloads by default. If you downloaded more than one photo, double click the download to unzip the photos.

How Do I Download My Pictures From iCloud to My iPhone?

On an iPhone or iPad, downloading pictures from iCloud is more sophisticated. You can connect those devices to iCloud via your Apple ID and then sync pictures automatically. When you do that, any pictures added to a device signed into your iCloud is automatically synced to all other signed-in devices. To set up automatic syncing and downloading of pictures from iCloud to iPhone, follow these steps:

Tap Settings. Tap [your name]. Tap iCloud. Tap Photos. Move the iCloud Photos slider to on/green. You can choose either Optimize iPhone Storage or Download and Keep Originals. The first conserves storage space on your iPhone by uploading hi-res files to iCloud and keeping lower-res versions on your device. The second keeps hi-res versions of your device. All pictures stored in your iCloud account which aren't already on your iPhone or iPad download to the pre-installed Photos app. Pictures on the device not store in iCloud also upload. Depending on how many pictures you have, this may take a while.

You can set up the same automatic syncing on the Mac, too. To do that, go to Apple menu > System Preferences > Apple ID > iCloud > check Photos. Then go to Photos app > Photos menu > Preferences > check iCloud Photos.

How Do I Transfer Photos From iCloud to PC?

Even Windows users can transfer photos from iCloud to their PC, just like on a Mac or iPhone. Here's what to do: