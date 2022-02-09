How to Download Photos from iCloud

How to get your iCloud photos on any device

Published on February 9, 2022

What to Know

  • Web browser: Log into iCloud.com > Photos > select the photo(s) > download icon > photo or zip file will download.
  • iPhone or iPad: Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Photos > move iCloud Photos slider to on/green. Photos will download.
  • PC: Open iCloud for Windows app > sign in with Apple ID > Photos > Options > check iCloud Photos > Done > Apply.

This article explains how to download photos from iCloud. Topics include how to download photos from iCloud using a web browser, how to download photos on an iPhone or iPad, and how to access iCloud photos on a Mac or PC.

How Do I Download My Photos From iCloud?

You can download photos from iCloud using virtually any device with a web browser (one which supports file downloads). This won't let you do advanced things like syncing files, but for a quick, one-time download from iCloud, follow these steps:

  1. In your web browser, go to iCloud.com.

  2. Sign in using your Apple ID and password.

    Screenshot of iCloud sign in screen

  3. Click Photos.

    Screenshot of iCloud home screen

  4. Search or browse your photo library and albums to find the photo or photos you want to download.

    Screenshot of iCloud photos app

  5. Select all of the photos you want to download.

  6. Click the download icon in the top right corner. The downloaded photos appear where your browser downloads by default. If you downloaded more than one photo, double click the download to unzip the photos.

    Screenshot of iCloud photos app with 2 photos selected

How Do I Download My Pictures From iCloud to My iPhone?

On an iPhone or iPad, downloading pictures from iCloud is more sophisticated. You can connect those devices to iCloud via your Apple ID and then sync pictures automatically. When you do that, any pictures added to a device signed into your iCloud is automatically synced to all other signed-in devices. To set up automatic syncing and downloading of pictures from iCloud to iPhone, follow these steps:

  1. Tap Settings.

    Screenshot of iPhone home screen

  2. Tap [your name].

    Screenshot of iPhone Settings app

  3. Tap iCloud.

    Screenshot of Apple ID setting screen

  4. Tap Photos.

    Screenshot of iCloud settings screen

  5. Move the iCloud Photos slider to on/green.

    Screenshot of iCloud Photos settings

    You can choose either Optimize iPhone Storage or Download and Keep Originals. The first conserves storage space on your iPhone by uploading hi-res files to iCloud and keeping lower-res versions on your device. The second keeps hi-res versions of your device.

  6. All pictures stored in your iCloud account which aren't already on your iPhone or iPad download to the pre-installed Photos app. Pictures on the device not store in iCloud also upload. Depending on how many pictures you have, this may take a while.

You can set up the same automatic syncing on the Mac, too. To do that, go to Apple menu > System Preferences > Apple ID > iCloud > check Photos. Then go to Photos app > Photos menu > Preferences > check iCloud Photos.

How Do I Transfer Photos From iCloud to PC? 

Even Windows users can transfer photos from iCloud to their PC, just like on a Mac or iPhone. Here's what to do:

  1. Download and install iCloud for Windows on your PC.

  2. Open iCloud for Windows and sign in using your Apple ID and password.

  3. Next to Photos, click Options.

  4. Check the box next to iCloud Photos.

  5. Click Done, then click Apply.

  6. This syncs photos from your iCloud account to the iCloud Photos folder on your PC. To download those photos, go to the iCloud Photos folder and then:

    • Using iCloud for Windows 11.1 and higher: Single-click all photos you want to download > right-click the images > click Always keep on this device.
    • Using iCloud for Windows on Windows 10: In the taskbar, click the notification area > click Download Photos > choose the photos you want to download.
    • Using iCloud for Windows on Windows 7: Click Download photos and videos in the toolbar > select the photos you want to download > click Download.
