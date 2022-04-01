What to Know Press Home on remote > APPS > Search (magnifying glass) , and type the name of the app you want.

This article explains how to download apps on a Samsung smart TV. Apps let you watch more content from streaming services and more.

How to Download Apps on a Samsung Smart TV

Your Samsung TV has a number of apps installed, and you can also download and install a large variety of other apps. Popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more are all available on your Samsung TV.

Before you can access apps on a Samsung TV, you need to create a Samsung account. If you haven’t done that, navigate to Settings > General > System Manager > Samsung Account, and either login or create a new account before you proceed.

Press the Home button on your remote. Select APPS. If you don’t see APPS, press the back arrow button on your remote. Select the Search icon. Use the on-screen keyboard to type the name of the app you want, and select it. Select Install. The app will download and install on your TV.

How Do I Find the App Store on My Samsung Smart TV?

The Samsung app store is located on your TV’s home screen, which is also referred to as the Smart Hub. It’s integrated directly into the Apps section of the Smart Hub, so you’ll see the apps you already have installed right alongside new apps you don’t have yet.

If an app is already installed and ready to use, the word installed will appear directly underneath the name of that app. If you don’t see installed under the name of an app, that means you can select it if you want to add to your TV.

You can scroll through all of the available apps manually in the Apps section of the Smart Hub. That's the fastest way to access a new app if you see it on the screen when you first open the Apps section. If you don't see the app you want, the best way to get it is to use the search function.

Here’s how to find the app store on your Samsung Smart TV:



Press the Home button on your remote. Select APPS. You are now in the Apps section of the Smart Hub, which functions as the Samsung app store. If you see an app you want, select it and then select Install on the next screen. If you don't see the app you want, select the search icon (magnifying glass), and type the name of the app you're looking for.

How Do I Download New Apps to My Old Samsung Smart TV?

If you have an older Samsung smart TV connected to the internet, you should still be able to download new apps. However, there are some exceptions. For example, Netflix is no longer available on some older Samsung TVs. If the app you want is no longer supported on your older Samsung TV, you will need to use a separate streaming device like a Fire TV Stick or Roku to access that app.

Downloading new apps to an old Samsung TV works the same way as downloading apps on a newer TV, but you may have to push a Smart Hub or Internet @TV button on your remote instead of the Home button. From there, you can select Apps or My Apps, select the app you want, and select Install.

How Do I Install Third-Party Apps on My Samsung Smart TV?

Samsung TVs use the Tizen operating system, so there’s no way to install third-party apps. Unlike Android-based smart TVs which let you sideload unofficial apps from third-party sources, Samsung TVs only allow you to download apps from the official app store.

If you want to use an app that isn’t available on your Samsung TV, you can connect a streaming device like a Roku or Apple TV which has the app already installed.

