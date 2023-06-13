Dough and Corning Team Up on Durable New OLED Gaming Monitor

Dough and Corning have joined forces to make a new durable, high-performance OLED gaming monitor.

A new OLED gaming monitor is on the way from Dough, rebranding the company's flagship monitor while also working with Corning (Gorilla Glass) to improve upon its predecessors. This new Spectrum Black (formerly Spectrum OLED) display promises the kind of abrasion resistance and sturdiness often associated with Gorilla Glass, plus several image improvements.

Spectrum Black monitor. Dough

While cooperating with Corning has resulted in a screen that Dough says increases the contrast and greatly reduces screen glare compared to previous models, the glass isn't the only change. The 26.5-inch OLED display also offers a 16:9 aspect ratio supporting up to 1440p and a 240Hz refresh rate. This means your games should look sharp and move smoothly, with less (or zero) delay between the buttons you press and what happens on-screen.

Another significant change between the Spectrum Black and the previous Spectrum OLED is its physical structure. Dough asserts that the internal structure has been redesigned to act as a heatsink and rearranged external holes for better airflow to improve temperature regulation. So the increased performance shouldn't get bogged down by the hardware getting too warm.

Spectrum Black monitor on a desk, next to laptop. Dough

Ports can be found on the back of the Spectrum Black for several different types of devices, too. Including two 24Gbps HDMI connections, a DisplayPort input, two 10Gbps USB-C inputs, two 10Gbps USB-C outputs, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack (for headphones, microphones, etc.).



The Spectrum Black releases in July, with an MSRP of $1099 for gloss-covered glass and $899 for matte, though they are available for a reduced price for early backers via the official website. Dough states that both models are identical—aside from the screen material—with the matte version providing "a more affordable option without compromising on quality."