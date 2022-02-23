Does Roku Have a Web Browser?

Make sure your Roku device/Roku-equipped TV and smartphone are both powered on.

If you're using an Android phone, pull down the quick access menu at the top of the screen and look for the Cast function. It should look like a small rectangle with three curved lines in the bottom-left corner. If you can't find it, check the customization options to see if it needs to be added.

Alternatively, you can go to Settings > Connected Devices > Connection Preferences > Cast.

Select the Cast function once you've found it.

Some Android phones use a different name for this function, including Screen Mirroring, Screen Share, and Smart View. Some phones, like Google Pixel devices, will only cast to the Chromecast, and won't necessarily work with Roku.

If you're using an iPhone, open the Control Center. On iPhone X or later devices, swipe down from the top-right of the screen. On iPhone 8 or older devices, swipe up from the bottom.

Tap Screen Mirroring. It will look like two rectangles with one placed partially in front of the other.

