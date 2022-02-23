Streaming > Streaming Devices Does Roku Have a Web Browser? Here's how to browse the web on your Roku By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 23, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Devices Roku The Ultimate Guide to Roku Chromecast Fire TV Apple TV What to Know You can mirror your phone screen to your Roku device to browse the web on your TV.For Android devices, the setting is in the quick actions menu, or in Settings > Cast.For iPhones, you'll find Screen Mirroring in the Control Center. No, Roku devices don't have a web browser. However this article will walk you through the steps to cast your phone screen to your Roku device so you can use a web browser on your Roku. The 5 Best Roku Devices for Streaming TV of 2022 How Can I Get an Internet Browser on Roku? The easiest way to use a web browser on Roku devices is to cast content from your smartphone. If you cast/mirror your smartphone to your Roku device, then you can use the phone to browse the internet and view whatever web pages or web content you find there, directly on your TV. You can cast/mirror both Android and iPhone devices to a Roku device, and this guide will include instructions for both. The images, however, are from an Android device (Asus Zenfone 8). Make sure your Roku device/Roku-equipped TV and smartphone are both powered on. If you're using an Android phone, pull down the quick access menu at the top of the screen and look for the Cast function. It should look like a small rectangle with three curved lines in the bottom-left corner. If you can't find it, check the customization options to see if it needs to be added. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > Connected Devices > Connection Preferences > Cast. Select the Cast function once you've found it. Some Android phones use a different name for this function, including Screen Mirroring, Screen Share, and Smart View. Some phones, like Google Pixel devices, will only cast to the Chromecast, and won't necessarily work with Roku. If you're using an iPhone, open the Control Center. On iPhone X or later devices, swipe down from the top-right of the screen. On iPhone 8 or older devices, swipe up from the bottom. Tap Screen Mirroring. It will look like two rectangles with one placed partially in front of the other. Wait a moment for the screen mirroring/cast options to populate. Select your Roku device once it shows up on the screen. Depending on how your Roku is set up, you may be prompted to allow the mirroring on your TV. Approve it with your Roku remote. You should see your smartphone screen cast or mirrored to whichever TV or screen your Roku is connected to. If you browse the web on your phone, you'll then see your phone's screen displayed on your Roku-connected display. FAQ What is a Roku TV? A Roku TV is an internet-connected television that uses a Roku-style interface. Several manufacturers make Roku TVs, including Sharp, Magnavox, and Philips. How do I connect a Roku to Wi-Fi without the remote? To connect a Roku to your network without the remote, you can use the Roku app. The app has a remote function that you can use to control the set-top box. From there, you can set up your connection normally by going to Settings > Network > Set up connection. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit