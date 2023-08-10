Does PS VR Work on PS5?

What to Know The original PS VR and all of its games are playable on PS5.

You'll need a PlayStation Camera adapter to get the headset to work (all PS VR owners are entitled to one, free of charge).

PS VR 2 will not run PS VR games and vice versa.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is compatible with most PS4 games and peripherals, including the original PlayStation VR (PS VR) headset. Unfortunately, connecting the headset and playing VR games on your PS5 isn’t straightforward. This article explains how to get the PS5 and the original PS VR to work together.

Will My PS4 VR Work on PS5?

To connect PS VR to PS5 and start playing games, you’ll need the following:

PS5 console

PS VR headset (any version)

PS VR processor unit

PlayStation Camera for PS4

PlayStation Camera adapter



The PS5 HD camera is NOT compatible with PS VR. You’ll need to use the PS Camera (for PS4) and a PlayStation Camera adapter to get PS VR working on PS5.

You’ll likely have most of this equipment already. However, the PlayStation Camera adapter is a bit more difficult to get your hands on as it’s not sold in stores. The good news is every PS VR owner is entitled to one, free of charge. You’ll need to contact Sony and wait approximately two weeks for shipping.

How to Connect PS VR to PS5

Once you have all the necessary components, follow these steps to setup PS VR on PS5:

Set up the PS Camera below your TV or centered on its top lip. Connect the camera to your PS5 using the PlayStation Camera adapter. An HDMI cable connects the PS5 to the “HDMI PS4” port on the PS VR processor unit. Don’t let the name fool you—this port is compatible with PS5! Run a cable between the micro-USB port on the pack of the Processor Unit and a USB port on the front of the PS5. Connect the power cord to the Processor Unit and the PS VR’s AC adapter. Plug the power cord into a wall outlet. Connect the headset to the Processor Unit. This step will be a bit different depending on which headset you own: CUH-ZVR1: Slide the right side of the Processor Unit back to reveal connector ports. Connect the cables and then connect the other end to the headset.

Slide the right side of the Processor Unit back to reveal connector ports. Connect the cables and then connect the other end to the headset. CUH-ZVR2: Plug the cables from the headset directly into the front of the Processor Unit.

Turn on the PS5 and follow the on-screen instructions. Once the headset is connected to the console, you'll be able to manage settings by navigating to Settings > Accessories > PlayStation VR.

Which PS VR Games Work on PS5?

With a few exceptions, nearly every PS4 game is compatible with PS5, including ones made specifically for PS VR. The main issue is PS VR titles aren’t compatible with PS VR 2. If you want to play original PS4 VR titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission on your PS5, you’ll need to use the original PS VR.

If a PS VR title requires a controller, you will likely be unable to use the PS5’s DualSense. Instead, you’ll need to use a DualShock 4 or PlayStation Move controller.