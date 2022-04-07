Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets Does Kindle Need Wi-Fi? Since don't need Wi-Fi to read books, here's what you can use it for By Jerri Ledford Jerri Ledford Writer, Editor, Fact Checker Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Amazon Android If you're planning to take your Kindle somewhere without internet, you might need to know how to use it without an internet connection. This article provides the information you need to know about using a Kindle without Wi-Fi. Can I Use Kindle Without Wi-Fi? The short answer is, yes, you can use your Amazon Kindle devices without Wi-Fi to read books. However, many functions will not be available when you have your Wi-Fi turned off. So, while you may read any books you have downloaded to your device, you won't be able to download new books. You also won't be able to shop for books on the Amazon Kindle store through your device, and you won't be able to sync your notes, highlights, or bookmarks without an active internet connection either. Another feature you will find missing without an internet connection is the ability to update your Kindle or any of the books on your Kindle. You might be able to download firmware or software updates to your computer, and then install them to your Kindle without a Wi-Fi connection by connecting the kindle directly to your computer via a cable, but you would need to have an internet connection to get the download to put on your computer. How Do I Put Books on My Kindle Without Wi-Fi? Although you can't accomplish much on your Kindle without Wi-Fi, you can transfer books from your computer to your Kindle, if you have the book downloaded to your computer. There are a couple of caveats: First, books must be in .mobi format. That's important if you're planning to put books from sources other than Amazon on your Kindle.Second, if you plan to move Kindle books onto your Kindle from a computer without a Wi-Fi connection, you'll need a way to download those books to your computer's hard drive. You can either use a wired internet connection to that, or you can download them when you have access to Wi-Fi on your computer and transfer them later to your Kindle without the internet connection. With those things in mind, here's how you add books from Amazon to your Kindle without a Wi-Fi connection. Log in to Amazon.com and click Accounts & Lists > Content & Devices. Select Books. Locate the book you want to transfer to your Kindle and click More actions. Click Download & transfer via USB. Choose the device you want to download it for, and then click Download. Make note of the location where the file is downloaded, as you'll need to be able to find it in the following steps. Connect your Kindle to your computer using a USB cable. Your Kindle should appear as an external drive. Drag the file you downloaded from your hard drive to the Documents folder on the Kindle. Once the transfer is complete, the book will be on your Kindle, and you can repeat this process for any books you have in your Kindle Library on Amazon. FAQ How do I get internet on a Kindle without Wi-Fi? If a wireless network isn't available to use with your Kindle, you can create a hotspot using your Android phone or iPhone. This connection will still technically be over Wi-Fi, but it's a good solution when you're away from home and can't find other service. Why won't my Kindle connect to the internet? If you're having trouble getting an internet connection to your Kindle, you should try a series of restarts. Start by checking to make sure you're connecting to a network you know and have the correct security credentials for. Next, try rebooting your Kindle, either by holding the power button or selecting Restart from the Settings menu. If that doesn't work, try troubleshooting your network by restarting your modem and router. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit