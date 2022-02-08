Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Apple Does the iPad Have a Microphone? Where would the mic be on an iPad? By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 8, 2022 Tweet Share Email Apple iPad Macs What to Know Every iPad model has at least one built-in microphone. Some models have two.How many microphones your iPad has, and where they're located, depends on the model. If you are looking to record audio from your iPad then don't worry: Each iPad has a microphone. This article provides information on the microphone for every iPad model ever made. Do iPads Have Microphones? Yes. Every model of the iPad since the original has included at least one built-in microphone. Mics on the iPad are pretty subtle—they look like small pinholes poked into the housing of the iPad or, on some models, in the camera assembly. Even though the iPad has a built-in microphone, you can still attach an external mic to it. This is particularly valuable if you're doing something requiring capturing high-quality audio, such as making a podcast, recording music, or shooting a video. In those cases, an external microphone connected to your iPad will provide much better sound. You connect external mics to the iPad via the USB-C port, the headphone jack (new iPads no longer have headphone jacks) or the Dock Connector. iPad Pro 12.9" 5th Gen. Diagram. Apple Inc. Where Is the Microphone on an iPad? Where the microphone is located on your iPad, and how many microphones your iPad has, depends on the model. Here's the breakdown of where to find the microphone on every iPad model ever made: iPad Pro Series Model Number of Mics Location of Mics 12.9" 5th/4th/3rd Gen. 5 Top: 3 Left side: 1 Camera: 1 12.9" 2nd/1st Gen. 2 Top: 1 Camera: 1 11" all generations 5 Top: 3 Left side: 1 Camera: 1 10.5" all generations 2 Top: 1 Camera: 1 9.7" all generations 2 Top: 1 Camera: 1 iPad Air Series Model Number of Mics Location of Mics All generations 2 Top: 1 Camera: 1 iPad Series Model Number of Mics Location of Mics 9th Gen.8th Gen.7th Gen. 2 Top: 1 Camera: 1 6th Gen.5th Gen. 1 Back: 1 4th Gen.3rd Gen.2nd Gen.1st Gen. 1 Top: 1 iPad mini Series Model Number of Mics Location of Mics 6th Gen.5th Gen.4th Gen.3rd Gen.2nd Gen. 2 Top: 1 Camera: 1 1st Gen. 1 Bottom: 1 What Is the iPad Microphone Used For? The iPad microphone is used for all kinds of iPad audio-recording needs, including: When recording video For FaceTime calls For music and podcasting For voice memos (using the pre-loaded Voice Memos app, for instance) There are no specific steps or requirements for using the iPad microphone. Essentially, if you use an app that records audio, the app will automatically use the microphone when it needs audio input. In some apps, you may be able to mute the mic by tapping a microphone icon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How to Fix It When a Windows 10 Microphone is Not Working How to Fix It When the Microphone Isn't Working on an HP Laptop How to Record Voice Memos on iPhone The 5 Best Karaoke Machines of 2022 The iPad Comparison Chart How to Connect a Microphone to a Computer How to Download the iPad Manual How Much iPad Storage Do You Need? We Tested the Best iPad vs. Samsung Tablets You Can Buy How to Find Your iPad's Serial Number How to Record a Call on iPhone How to Record Audio on Mac How to Remove iCloud Activation Lock From iPad What Year Is My iPad? How to Replace a Dead iPad Battery A Guided Tour of the iPad