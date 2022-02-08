Does the iPad Have a Microphone?

What to Know Every iPad model has at least one built-in microphone. Some models have two.

How many microphones your iPad has, and where they're located, depends on the model.

If you are looking to record audio from your iPad then don't worry: Each iPad has a microphone. This article provides information on the microphone for every iPad model ever made.



Do iPads Have Microphones?

Yes. Every model of the iPad since the original has included at least one built-in microphone. Mics on the iPad are pretty subtle—they look like small pinholes poked into the housing of the iPad or, on some models, in the camera assembly.

Even though the iPad has a built-in microphone, you can still attach an external mic to it. This is particularly valuable if you're doing something requiring capturing high-quality audio, such as making a podcast, recording music, or shooting a video. In those cases, an external microphone connected to your iPad will provide much better sound. You connect external mics to the iPad via the USB-C port, the headphone jack (new iPads no longer have headphone jacks) or the Dock Connector.

iPad Pro 12.9" 5th Gen. Diagram. Apple Inc.

Where Is the Microphone on an iPad?

Where the microphone is located on your iPad, and how many microphones your iPad has, depends on the model. Here's the breakdown of where to find the microphone on every iPad model ever made:

