Does Bluetooth Work in Airplane Mode?

What to Know You can use Bluetooth headphones on airplanes when they allow it.

To use Bluetooth headphones in Airplane mode, navigate to Settings > Bluetooth and toggle Bluetooth on.

Some flights will ask you not to wear Bluetooth headphones; others restrict their use during certain times.

Most flights require passengers to put their phones or devices in Airplane Mode, a setting that turns off the device's mobile network, Wi-Fi, and access to Bluetooth. Fortunately, you can still use wireless headphones on some flights. Here's what you need to know.

Can You Use Bluetooth Headphones on a Plane?

The short answer is yes; you can use Bluetooth headphones on a plane. Many airlines even offer Bluetooth connections with their inflight entertainment systems, including large providers like Delta and United, allowing you to connect them to the plane's built-in TV systems. However, there are a few rules to follow.

Most airlines require you to keep all phones and devices, including Bluetooth headphones, stashed away and turned off during take-off and landing in order so they can be sure you are paying attention during safety explanations.

Some flights may not allow Bluetooth at all. Always check with your airline service to see if Bluetooth headphones are allowed before using them.



How to Use Bluetooth Headphones on a Plane

Most flights you go on will require you to place your phone in Airplane Mode. If you haven't traveled before, when Airplane Mode is on, it turns off all the radios in your device, essentially cutting off access to the mobile network, Bluetooth, wireless internet, and so on down the list. However, Airplane Mode is mainly meant as a toggle switch for all of those, which means you can go back in and turn on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi without having to turn Airplane Mode off.

Turn on Bluetooth While in Airplane Mode on an iPhone

A swipe and a tap is all that's needed to turn on Bluetooth.



With Airplane mode enabled, swipe down from the upper right corner of an iPhone. If your iPhone has a home button, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. If you haven't yet enabled Airplane mode, you can just tap the airplane icon to enable Airplane mode (it turns orange when it's enabled). Tap the grayed-out Bluetooth icon to turn on the Bluetooth feature. You'll now see that despite being in Airplane mode, Bluetooth is enabled (it will turn bright blue when enabled).

Some phones make this process even easier, allowing you to toggle your Bluetooth from the notification center on your device. For most devices, this will require swiping down from the top of the home screen and then tapping the Bluetooth icon, which looks like a weirdly drawn B with two tails sticking out the left side.

Once you have turned Bluetooth back on, you can connect your headphones to it. When you're done, you can follow the same process to toggle Bluetooth off again.

