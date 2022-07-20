News > Gaming Do More With Your Space Freighter in No Man’s Sky Customize your very own capital ship By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 01:28PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming It hasn't been that long since No Man's Sky's last update, which further expanded the game's vast amounts of content with space piracy. Now, after six years since its initial PlayStation release, Hello Games has released its 20th major content update: Endurance. And this time, it's added a whole lot of new options for the large capital ships many players use as mobile bases. Hello Games Endurance adds a lot to freighters, not the least of which is a way to build prefab rooms that can flesh out your ship and be further customized once built. Specialists, pilots, and other crew will also wander around freely now, making the freighter feel a bit more like a real giant spaceship. New modules are also available to facilitate the growth and manufacture of various raw materials, saving time on resource gathering. Beyond that, it's also now possible to go for a walk outside your freighter and create scenic viewing windows and glass hallways. This is particularly perfect because many of the freighters' visuals have been overhauled with improved texture, color, and surface detail, along with new particle and environmental effects that appear on the inside of both operational freighters and derelicts. There is a very slight downside to all of this, however. Players who have already built a base on their own freighter may encounter some environmental bugs (like rooms that don't quite line up anymore). It's also possible that some previously-constructed items will no longer appear—in which case you'll want to check the Freighter Customization station, as they might be buildable rooms now. No Man's Sky Endurance update is out now as a free download on all platforms where the game is available (and will likely be released for the Switch version when it launches this October). The same goes for the macOS and iPad versions, which are also expected to release later this year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit