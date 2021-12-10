Internet, Networking, & Security > Home Networking Does Chromecast Work With Wi-Fi Extenders? How to expand your Chromecast’s reach By Ruben Circelli Ruben Circelli Editor University of Massachusetts, Boston Ruben Circelli has been a freelance technology writer and editor since 2014. His work has appeared on dozens of sites, including Komando.com, Twinfinite, and TheGamer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 10, 2021 Tweet Share Email Home Networking Wi-Fi & Wireless The Wireless Connection Routers & Firewalls Network Hubs ISP Broadband Ethernet Installing & Upgrading What to Know Chromecasts work just fine with Wi-Fi extenders.To ensure compatibility, make sure your Wi-Fi extender matches the Wi-Fi spec of your particular Chromecast.Set up your Wi-Fi extender first, and then you can easily connect your Chromecast to your extended Wi-Fi network. This article explains how you can use a Wi-Fi extender with a Chromecast to extend the device's range and stream your desired content from anywhere in your home. Wi-Fi extenders, boosters, and repeaters all exist but can sometimes be different names for the same product. For the purposes of this article, we're assuming a Wi-Fi extender refers to a device which takes an existing Wi-Fi signal, amplifies it, and then rebroadcasts it, as is most common. Can You Use a Wi-Fi Extender to Extend the Streaming Range of Chromecast? Yes, you can! However, how well it will work will depend on your personal setup at home. A Wi-Fi extender works on top of an existing Wi-Fi network, so if you have serious problems with connection stability, speed, and range with your network already, a Wi-Fi extender may improve the situation but likely won't be able to solve all your problems. Though, in most cases, if you've got a Chromecast connected to a TV in a location without a great signal, while connections across the house aren't a major problem, a Wi-Fi extender can be an affordable, efficient way to extend the range of your Chromecast and let you stream comfortably wherever you'd like. What Wi-Fi Specs and Extenders Are Compatible With Chromecast? Chromecast devices have gone through a number of different iterations over the years, and accordingly, their specs and features have evolved, too. Older Chromecasts may only support the 2.4GHz wireless band as opposed to the 5GHz band that newer Chromecasts support. Older Chromecasts may also only support older wireless standards like 802.11b/g/n instead of the more modern 802.11ac standard. On the flip side, depending on your router, if you have a particularly old network setup, you may only be broadcasting on the 2.4GHz band using the older 802.11b/g/n standard. For both sides, you should do an online search to find out which wireless specs your home network and your Chromecast support. Once you have this information, search for a Wi-Fi extender with the same Wi-Fi specs as your home network and Chromecast. How to Use Chromecast With a Wi-Fi Extender This guide assumes you have a working Wi-Fi network as well as a compatible Chromecast and Wi-Fi extender. Once you have these devices ready, you can begin the setup which will only take you a couple of minutes. The first step is to pick a location for your Wi-Fi extender. Ideally, it should be close enough to your Chromecast to give off a good signal but not too far away from your router so as to have a weak connection to your home network. Finding the sweet spot may take some time, depending on your layout. Once you've chosen a location, connect your extender to power, and follow along with its setup instructions. Different extenders will have different setups, but most involve powering on the extender, choosing a network to extend, and connecting to that network, after which a new signal-boosted network will appear. Connect your Chromecast to your TV, and power on your TV and your Chromecast. If you haven't yet, now's the time to set up your Chromecast. Once you get to the wireless networking portion of the Chromecast setup, make sure to connect your Chromecast to your extended network. Your Chromecast should now be working. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit