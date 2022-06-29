Do Alarms Go Off When a Phone is On Silent?

What to Know To check ringer volume on iOS, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Ringer and Alerts .

> > . To check alarm volume in Android, go to Clock > Alarm sound.

This article will help you confirm whether or not alarms will go off when a phone is set to silent or Do Not Disturb. On most smartphones, alarms activate even if the phone is silent, vibrating, or on a Do Not Disturb mode. But you should still check the ringer volume and the alarm ringtone.

Does Silent Mode Mute Alarms?

The silent mode does not mute alarms. The alarm won't go off only when you switch off the phone, or there is no charge on the battery. Feature phones can play the alarm even when the phone is powered off, but iOS and Android smartphones don't have this feature yet as the alarm in modern phones is dependent on the OS inside.

Ensure that you have set the alarm to a ringtone (anything other than "None") and your phone's sound volume is set to a level where you can hear it.

Check Ringer Volume in iOS

Here's how to set the alarm in an iPhone to its loudest volume levels so that you can hear it.