DJI’s New Mavic 3 Pro Triple Camera Drone Takes Flight

DJI just revealed a new drone perfect for budding filmmakers, featuring a triple-camera setup.

The company is calling the Mavic Pro 3 the “world’s first” three-camera optical drone, and it even includes a 70mm lens for “powerful subject framing,” providing a portrait-like view even when soaring high in the sky. This is the company’s fourth Mavic 3 drone, joining the original Mavic 3, the Mavic 3 Classic, and the Mavic 3 Enterprise.

DJi

In addition to the newly-added 70mm lens, the Mavic 3 Pro also carries a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera with a 24mm prime lens for shots of wide-angle vistas and a 166mm telephoto lens for zooming in and out. The video specs are on point, as it captures footage up to 5.1K at 50fps or 4K at 120fps. If you have a hankering for 8K action, you’ll have to pay $16,500 for the recently-announced DJI Inspire 3.

Other improvements include various camera software improvements and a new 10-bit color mode for increased color accuracy. The Mavic 3 Pro is available in regular and Cine models, with the latter including more advanced features for serious filmmakers like Apple ProRes capture, a 1 TB SSD drive, and a 10Gbps lightspeed data cable.

The extra camera increases the weight, so you get a small hit in flight time, at 43 minutes per charge compared to the 46 minutes of the original and Classic models. The new model still features eight vision sensors located throughout the exterior to help it automatically fly around dangerous obstacles. This comes in handy when remotely flying the drone, as it can operate up to nine miles away from the controller.

The DJI Mavic Pro 3 is available to preorder now, with packages starting at $2,200. Orders begin shipping next month.