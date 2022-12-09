DJI Claims New Mini 3 Drone Offers Portability and Power

DJI is expanding its family of portable drones with the new DJI Mini 3—a slightly stripped-down version of its Mini 3 Pro drone.

This fourth entry into DJI's Mini Series lacks the obstacle sensors found on the front of its predecessor and has a shorter 10km range compared to the Pro's 12km. In terms of what it offers, it sits between the more expensive Mini 3 Pro and the Mini 2.

B&H Photo Video

One of the DJI Mini 3's main features is its camera, which can record video at up to 4K and 30fps or take still photos at up to 12MP. Additionally, the Mini 3 uses chip-level HDR and an f/1.7 aperture to provide what DJI claims is "exceptional imagery," even in low-light scenarios. The camera is also on a rotating gimbal, so your shots can be horizontal or vertical.

As a drone, the Mini 3 claims up to 38 minutes of flight time on its standard battery or up to 52 minutes when using an Intelligent Flight Battery.

Its range is slightly lower than the Mini 3 Pro, but the Mini 3 can still travel a little farther than six miles at up to 36 mph, and DJI says it can hold up in winds of up to 24 mph. And it's portable—weighing in at 8.8 oz and able to fold up to better fit inside a pocket.

The DJI Mini 3 is available now from B&H as a "Fly More Combo" (includes extra screws, propellers, and batteries) for $718 with an RC-N1 remote or $858 with a DJI RC remote. Base models without the combo are "Coming Soon" in both RC-N1 and DJI RC remote models, priced at $559 and $699, respectively.

