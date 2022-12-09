News > Smart & Connected Life DJI Claims New Mini 3 Drone Offers Portability and Power But it has a shorter range than its predecessor By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 11:07AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming DJI is expanding its family of portable drones with the new DJI Mini 3—a slightly stripped-down version of its Mini 3 Pro drone. This fourth entry into DJI's Mini Series lacks the obstacle sensors found on the front of its predecessor and has a shorter 10km range compared to the Pro's 12km. In terms of what it offers, it sits between the more expensive Mini 3 Pro and the Mini 2. B&H Photo Video One of the DJI Mini 3's main features is its camera, which can record video at up to 4K and 30fps or take still photos at up to 12MP. Additionally, the Mini 3 uses chip-level HDR and an f/1.7 aperture to provide what DJI claims is "exceptional imagery," even in low-light scenarios. The camera is also on a rotating gimbal, so your shots can be horizontal or vertical. As a drone, the Mini 3 claims up to 38 minutes of flight time on its standard battery or up to 52 minutes when using an Intelligent Flight Battery. Its range is slightly lower than the Mini 3 Pro, but the Mini 3 can still travel a little farther than six miles at up to 36 mph, and DJI says it can hold up in winds of up to 24 mph. And it's portable—weighing in at 8.8 oz and able to fold up to better fit inside a pocket. The DJI Mini 3 is available now from B&H as a "Fly More Combo" (includes extra screws, propellers, and batteries) for $718 with an RC-N1 remote or $858 with a DJI RC remote. Base models without the combo are "Coming Soon" in both RC-N1 and DJI RC remote models, priced at $559 and $699, respectively. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit