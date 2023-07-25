DJI Announces Air 3 Drone With Dual 4K Cameras and Premium Digital Zoom

Better resolution, longer flight times, and the ability to fly farther from where you are make the DJI pretty interesting to drone fans.

DJI has just announced a refresh to its popular Air drone series, with a major emphasis placed on camera improvements.

The DJI Air 3 drone offers multiple improvements over the Air 2, including dual 4K cameras that operate simultaneously, a first for the series. There’s a wide-angle camera and a medium tele camera, both residing in a compact space. The cameras boast the same sensor size but different focal lengths, increasing your visual options when shooting videos. The medium tele lens also includes 3x optical zoom, so you can really zero in on targets from high in the sky. In addition to videos, both cameras take highly-detailed 48MP photos.

DJI

Of course, drones are for much more than shooting videos, and the Air 3 hopes to have you covered. The battery has gotten a significant update since the previous generation, with the company now claiming 46 minutes of flight time per charge, up from 34 minutes with the Air 2. DJI also promises a video transmission distance of over 12 miles and offers reduced stutter. The result? The company says you can likely fly this thing even farther than previous models.

This is also the first Air drone to receive the company’s proprietary Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing feature. DJI says it allows the drone to stay safe even when surrounded by obstacles, thanks to a pair of fisheye lenses on the front and rear and a pair of binocular lenses and related sensors on the bottom.

DJI’s Air 3 drone is available to order now, with shipments ready to go out. The base package costs $1,100 and includes a single battery, a controller, and necessary accessories, though a smartphone is required for use. More expensive configurations ship with high-end controllers complete with touch screens.