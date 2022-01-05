How to Dispose of Old Computers

What to Know To donate to Goodwill, go to Dell Reconnect website > Enter zip code > Select Driving Direction for nearest location > Drop-off in person.

There are multiple ways of getting rid of old computers from donating to trading them in. This guide will show you some common and safe ways to dispose old computers.

Can I Throw Away an Old Desktop Computer?

No, should not (and some cases cannot) throw away old computers for two main reasons.

Many computer components contain heavy metals which are hazardous to the environment.

The storage unit (HD or SSD) may have private information which should be that should be handled correctly else it could fall into the wrong hands.



We recommend properly preparing your old computer for disposal before getting rid of it, like wiping the hard drive.

Donating to Your Local Goodwill

Another option for getting rid of an old computer is to donate it to a charity like Goodwill.



Goodwill has partnered up with Dell to provide a widespread computer recycling service. First, go to Dell Technologies recycling page.

Scroll down and select which recycling service you will need. This guide will select Home or home office.

On the next selections, choose PCs and laptops.

Select the Donate button under Donate to Dell Reconnect.

Scroll down and select Find a location.

In the next window, type in your zip code and select the search radius.

After selecting which participating Goodwill location you wish to donate to, click Driving Directions to view your route.

Trade-in Through Best Buy

Depending on what model computer you have, it might be worth checking to see if you can trade your old computer in through a retail program like Best Buy offers. This gets you a little cash toward a new machine.



Go to the Best Buy Trade-in website.

Scroll down to Product Category and select what type of computer you wish to trade in. As an example, this guide will choose laptop. Select the brand of computer. In this example, Alienware will be chosen.

Select the processor.

Select the operating system and how much memory is in the computer, then hit Continue. In the next window, select your processor’s generation. A guide is provided to help you find out what the generation number.

Give a rating on your computer’s condition, then select if the battery or power adapter are included. The more you have, the more trade-in value you’ll receive.

Best Buy will give you the estimated trade-in value, then select Add To Your Basket.

In the next window, you will be given an several options: to add another computer, mail it in, or trade at a nearby store.

If you choose to mail it in, you will have to fill out your shipping information. Once done, click Submit.

Clicking Submit will convert the information into a shipping label that you can attach to the mail-in package.

Once Best Buy has received and verified the computer, an eGift Card will be emailed to you.

If you selected Trade-In at Store, you will have to enter your contact information.

In the next window, click Find a Store and locate the nearest location where you can trade-in person.

Recycling If your computer is broken, you can also take it in to Best Buy where they will recycle it.

What Do You Do With an Old Computer That Doesn’t Work?

The best thing to do with broken computers is to either sell the computer for parts online or bring it to a recycling program. Most trade-in or donation programs won’t accept broken computers, but there are service that allow people to recycle their old machines.

There are recycling services throughout the country which you can find them by searching on websites like the Consumer Technology Association or by searching for the nearest recycling plant. If you wish to make some money from old computers, there are various online companies that will buy your device even if they're broken.