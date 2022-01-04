How to Get Page Numbers on Kindle

What to Know On a Kindle, Open a book > tap at the top of the screen > Aa > More > Reading Progress > Page in Book .

. On the Kindle app, open a book, tap the middle of the screen > Aa > More > Reading Progress > Page in Book .

. Not all books have page numbers as it depends if the publisher provides them. Locations are more accurate.

This article teaches you how to make your Kindle show page numbers instead of the location on any book you're reading. It looks at how to do so on both a Kindle and the Kindle app.



How Do I Get My Kindle to Show Page Numbers Instead of Location?

By default, all Kindles show locations instead of page numbers to tell you where you are in a book or manuscript. A location number is used because of how Kindles have different font sizes which can affect page numbers. However, they're not always helpful for users. Here's how to get your Kindle to show page numbers instead.

On your Kindle, tap the book you're reading. Tap the top part of the screen. Tap Aa. Tap More. Tap Location in book. It may be listed differently. Tap whatever is to the right of Reading Progress if so. Tap Page in book. Your Kindle will now display which page number you're on.

Can You Get Actual Page Numbers on Kindle?

If you want to see page numbers on the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet, the process is slightly different. Here's what to do.



'True' page numbers that match up with a physical book are impossible as it depends on what font size your Kindle is set at.

Open the Kindle app. Tap Library. Tap the book you wish to read. Tap the middle of the screen. Tap Aa. Tap More. Tap Reading Progress. Tap to enable or disable how you wish to view what stage you're at it in the book—i.e. tap page in book to enable page numbers.

Why Can’t I See Page Numbers on My Kindle?

If you can't see page numbers on your Kindle, this might be for a few different reasons. Here's a look at the key ones.

