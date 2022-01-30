How to See Lyrics on Apple Music

What to Know Lyrics show automatically when viewing a playing song in the Music app.

You need an Apple Music subscription to see lyrics.

View full lyrics by tapping the three dots next to a song and tapping View Full Lyrics.

This article teaches you how to view lyrics on Apple Music as well as information about the song. It also looks at what to do if you can't see the lyrics.



How to View Lyrics in the Apple Music iPhone App?

Viewing lyrics while you listen to music on your iPhone is fairly simple when you know where to look. Here's what to do.



To view lyrics, you need to have an Apple Music subscription.

Tap Music. Find a song by tapping Browse, Search or finding something in your playlists. Tap the song to play it and view lyrics in the same place. Lyrics will now play in time with the song. Tap on a line to move to that part of the song.

How Do I See Song Info on Apple Music?

While viewing song lyrics, it's also possible to learn more about the song, including the album name, whether it has lossless quality, and other details. Here's where to look.

Tap Music. Find the song you wish to learn more about. Play the song. Swipe up from where the song is listed within Music. The album name is listed under the song title, and above the playback line. It's also possible to view what quality the song is and whether it offers lossless quality by looking for the description under the playback line.

How to View Full Lyrics on a Song On Apple Music

If you want to view all the lyrics of a song at once, it's also possible to do this via the Apple Music app. Here's where to look and what to do.

Tap Music. Find the song you wish to read the lyrics of. Tap the three horizontal dots next to the song name. Tap View Full Lyrics.

How to Share Lyrics With Someone

If you want to share some of a song's lyrics with someone, there's a simple option you can choose to do so. Here's what to do.

Tap Music. Find the song you wish to share lyrics from. Tap the three horizontal dots next to the song name. Tap Share Lyrics. Tap the line you wish to share. Scroll down with your finger to view other lines. Choose how to share the line with your iPhone displaying your most recent contacts. Tap Send as if you were sending a regular message.

What to Do If Lyrics Don’t Work on Apple Music

One of the main reasons why lyrics aren't showing is because content restrictions may be enabled in Settings. Here's where to look.

Lyrics also are not available if you don't have an Apple Music subscription.