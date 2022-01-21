How to Display HTC Vive on TV

What to Know Connect your gaming PC to your TV with an HDMI cable and start it up.

Start up SteamVR and make sure your headset is plugged in and working correctly.

In the SteamVR options menu, select DisplayVR View.

This guide will walk you through setting up a mirror of what you see in an HTC Vive headset, to a TV, so others can see it, too.

Can You Connect HTC Vive to TV?

You absolutely can. In the exact same way you can mirror your view to a PC monitor, you can do it on a TV too. It's just a matter of connecting the headset and your TV to the same PC.

Connect your gaming PC to the TV you want to display the visuals on via HDMI cable. If you don't have enough HDMI ports on your graphics card, you can use a DisplayPort to HDMI converter. Start up your PC and set up your HTC Vive headset. If you're moving your PC into a separate room for this, make sure to setup your HTC VIve Lighthouse trackers in appropriate places and perform Room Setup again to map out your new play space. Start up Steam and SteamVR and confirm virtual reality is working correctly on the HTC Vive headset. On the SteamVR menu, select the three-line options menu and select Display VR View. This will open a small window on any connected displays (in this case, your TV) showing what you can see in the VR headset. You can select the corner of the window and drag to make it bigger and any aspect ratio. Alternatively, select Full Screen to have it fill the TV's screen. The top-left Menu also has options for displaying both eyes, or choosing one eye in particular—the default is Right.

It's also a good idea to mirror the audio so everyone can hear what's happening. This may happen automatically, but if not, open the SteamVR settings menu and go to Audio to choose the mirror output device.

Does HTC Vive Use HDMI?

The HTC Vive connects to a host PC via an HDMI cable, but the headset itself connects directly to its link box. That link box then connects to the PC using an HDMI cable.



How Do I Display VR On My TV?

Displaying a live VR feed on your TV is different for each VR headset. Some let you connect them directly, whereas others, like the HTC Vive, have to go through a gaming PC first. Follow the steps above to connect an HTC Vive or HTC Vive Pro headset through Steam to your TV.