How to Display a Clock on Your Android Lock Screen

What to Know Some devices running Android 12, like Google's Pixel phones, have the clock on by default and it cannot be customized.

Smartphones running Android 11 or older: Settings > Lock screen & security > Customize Lock screen > Clock .

> > > . On Samsung smartphones, navigate to Settings > Lock screen > Clock style to set up a lock screen clock.

This article explains how to add a clock to the lock screen on your Android phone.



How Do I Put a Clock on My Lock Screen?

Adding a clock to your Android phone's lock screen can be a great way to keep up with the time without having to unlock your device. Additionally, some phones can make use of an always-on-display, which puts a clock on the screen even when the phone is in sleep mode.

If you're looking to add a clock to your lock screen, then you can do so by following a few simple steps.

The exact names of the settings may change depending on your phone's manufacturer and the version of Android you are running. However, the basic settings navigation should be similar.

Unfortunately, phones currently running Android 12 do not allow you to customize the clock in any way. The clock is turned on by default, and it only changes based on certain elements—like when you have unread notifications showing on your lock screen. Devices running Android 11 or older should still be able to turn the clock on, and in some cases, customize the style.

If you're running a phone with Android 11 or older, open the Settings app. Next, navigate to the Lock screen & security section of your phone's settings. This may also be called Lock screen or just Security depending on your phone model. Tap on Customize Lock screen. Select Clock to customize or toggle the lock screen clock.



You should now be able to turn on the lock screen's clock, as well as customize the styling of it.

How Do I Get the Clock On My Lock Screen Android Samsung?

If you're using a Samsung Android phone, then you can turn on a clock for both the lock screen, as well as the always-on-display feature that many Samsung phones feature. To add a clock to your lock screen on Samsung, open Settings > Lock Screen > Clock Style.

How Do I Get the Clock to Show When My Phone is Off?

Some smartphones also offer a way to enable a clock that's always on. Samsung phones, as well as Google Pixel phones offer this option. Other manufacturers may offer it, too. Follow the steps below to turn always on display on for Pixel devices.

Open the Settings app on Android smartphone

Scroll down and select Display.

Tap Lock Screen.

Select Always show time and info to toggle always display on.



To toggle always on display on your Samsung smartphone, open Settings > Lock Screen > Always on Display.

