Discover New Adventures with ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ for PC in July

Popular Sony properties are no longer exclusive to the PlayStation ecosystem, and now Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart joins God of War and The Last of Us as PC releases.

The latest installment of the adventure platform series officially releases for PC on July 26 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. This is the full Digital Deluxe Edition, complete with various armor sets inspired by previous installments in the franchise.

Sony

Developer Nixxes Software is the same team behind the PC ports of both Spider-Man games, which were well-received and fully optimized for PC play. The same looks to hold true for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as the developer has made several changes to appeal to the massive PC user base. For instance, the port supports several new resolutions and aspect ratios for ultra-wide monitors like 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9. This should be good for gameplay and cinematics.

The PC version of the game also features new ray-traced reflections and added ray-traced shadows for more natural light and realistic gradients. As for upscaling, it supports nearly every relevant modern technology, including Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and more. There’s full mouse and keyboard support if that’s your bag, but it also works with controllers, including Sony’s actual DualSense controller with all its haptic feedback effects.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will cost $60 when the port launches at the end of July. Wishlists and preorders are already open on both sales platforms.