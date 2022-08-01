News > Gaming Discord for Android Finally Works Like iOS No more waiting months for updates or fixes By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on August 1, 2022 05:13PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Discord is a fantastic service for talking and hanging out with friends as you play video games, so long as you're on PC or iOS. The Android app has always been a bit behind, but no longer. Android users are getting a huge update in the coming weeks that promises to vastly improve the entire experience and bring it in line with its iOS counterpart. How are they doing this? Discord is switching to the open-source React Native UI software for the Android app, which allows them to make any fixes or roll out new updates simultaneously across every platform. Discord In other words, running Discord on an Android device won't seem "weird" or "off," as it will mirror the experience of using it on any other platform. Before this point, new features and fixes would take months to finally arrive on Android. "Historically, work on the Android implementation of new features would often be delayed until desktop and iOS were completed, resulting in some features that launched first on one platform before eventually arriving on another one," write the Discord product team. The update not only speeds up fixes and the release of new features but also creates visual parity, with the same fonts and font sizes across all platforms. Existing users can opt-out of the aesthetic changes if they're already comfortable with the UI. Discord has already started rolling out this update to Android users, but it will be a few weeks before it reaches every subscriber. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit