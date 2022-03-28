Mobile Phones > Samsung How to Disable Samsung Free Get rid of of Samsung's newsfeed By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 28, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section What Is Samsung Free? How to Get Rid of Samsung Free How to Partially Disable Samsung Free Frequently Asked Questions What to Know You can't uninstall the Samsung Free app.Scroll to the left in Home screen edit mode to turn the Samsung Free toggle to off.Use Samsung Free app settings to only disable specific channels in the app. There's no way to uninstall the Samsung Free app, but it can be disabled. This article explains how to disable the Samsung Free app. What Is Samsung Free? Samsung is a content aggregator service which offers Samsung users with free access to news, music, and other media from one app. It's a newer generation of a former Samsung service known as Samsung Daily. Any new Samsung phone running Android 11 and One UI 3.0 includes Samsung Free pre-installed. However, since this app appeared unexpectedly to many users without downloading and installing it, a number of users started looking for ways to get rid of it. The 10 Best News Aggregators of 2022 How to Get Rid of Samsung Free You can't uninstall the Samsung Free app from your device, but you can disable it. The process to do this is fairly straightforward. Long press on any blank area on your home screen to bring up Android's home screen editing mode. Swipe all the way to the left-most screen and you'll see the Samsung Free window. Tap the toggle at the top of the screen to switch it to the Off position. Now the Samsung Free window will no longer appear as the leftmost screen whenever you swipe all the way left on your phone. How to Partially Disable Samsung Free If you like some components of Samsung Free, you can leave the app enabled but customize it to your liking. Open your Samsung settings and tap Apps to access the App settings menu. Scroll down and tap on the Samsung Free app in the list. On the app info page, tap Samsung Free settings. The Samsung Free settings page is where you can configure the behavior of the app itself. To customize what shows up on the Samsung Free page, tap Manage channels. This page is where you can tailor what content appears in the Samsung Free app. Every channel is a content category, with specific content channels enabled in each one of those categories. You can disable any or all of those channels if there are any you don't want to see by tapping the channel category. On the channel listing page, scroll down the list and tap the toggle to Off on any of the channels you don't want to see content for. If you want to disable the entire channel category, just toggle All channels to Off. Back on the Samsung Free settings page, there are additional ways you can customize the app. Scroll down the page to the Privacy section. Here you can disable whether Samsung Free can access your viewing or listening activities on your phone to customize content and ads you see in the app. To maintain control over your privacy, it's a good idea to decide which of these to settings, if any, to remain enabled. The example above shows the switched to the off position. FAQ How do I delete an app on a Samsung phone? In most cases, you can remove an app from your Samsung phone by doing a long press on its icon and then tapping Uninstall. You can also go to Settings > Apps, select the app, and then choose Uninstall on the next screen. For system apps like Google, you won't see the uninstall option, but you can usually pick Disable to turn them off. What is the Samsung Health app? Like Free, Samsung Health likely came pre-installed on your phone. It works with wearable fitness devices to track workouts, steps, and water intake. In older versions of Android, it was just called S Health. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit