How to Turn Off OneDrive in Windows 11

What to Know You can uninstall OneDrive from the Windows 11 applications menu.

Alternatively, you can close OneDrive to stop it working, or pause it temporarily.

This article will walk you through pausing, disabling, and uninstalling Microsoft OneDrive.



How to Pause OneDrive

If you just want OneDrive to stop backing up your files and folders right now, then pausing it is the quickest way to do so.



On the desktop, select the small arrow next to the date and time in the bottom-right-hand corner. Select OneDrive. Now, in the OneDrive window, select the settings Cog icon in the top-right corner. Select Pause syncing. In the drop-down menu, select the duration of the pause you want. You can choose between two, eight, or 24 hours.

How to Turn OneDrive Off

You can close OneDrive down to stop it from performing any activities while your machine remains on. To turn it back on again, you can start up the app, or reboot your system.

Select the OneDrive cloud icon in the bottom-right (if you don't see it on the taskbar, you may need to select the small arrow next to the date and time, first). Select the Settings menu. Select Quit OneDrive. A warning message will pop up asking if you are sure. Select Close OneDrive to confirm.

How to Uninstall OneDrive

Uninstalling OneDrive is the most permanent solution to stopping it from backing up your files. On some versions of Windows, you will only be able to Disable the application, but it will have the same result: OneDrive will no longer operate.

Press the Windows key, or select the magnifying glass Search icon and type Programs. Select Add or remove programs from the search results. In this list of installed applications, use the search bar to look for OneDrive, or alternatively, scroll down the list until you find Microsoft OneDrive. Select the three-dot menu icon on the right-hand side, then select Uninstall. It will ask for confirmation by saying "This app and its related info will be uninstalled." Select Uninstall again, to confirm. Alternatively, if your version of Windows doesn't allow you to uninstall the OneDrive application, you can select Disable instead. That will turn OneDrive off entirely, and stop it from starting up again in the future unless you re-enable it.

If you've disabled, paused, or uninstalled OneDrive, then you might want to consider one of these alternative cloud storage and cloud backup services.