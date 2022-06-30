Smart & Connected Life > Connected Car Tech How to Disable Android Auto Either turn off the app, or forget your car within the app By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Turn Off Android Auto How To Forget Your Car On Android Auto Turn Off Auto-Launch Common Issues Frequently Asked Questions What to Know On your Android device, navigate to Settings > Apps and Notifications > See All Apps.Select Android Auto and choose Disable.Alternatively, turn off Auto-launch, and Forget your car within the app itself. This guide will explain how to disable Android Auto so that it doesn't automatically start when you plug your Android phone into your car. How Do You Turn Off Android Auto? If you're running a phone with Android 9 or older, you can remove Android Auto from your device entirely by going to Settings > Apps and Notifications > See All Apps, then selecting Android Auto and Uninstall. You cannot uninstall Android Auto anymore on newer versions of Android. However, you can disable it so that it no longer starts when you connect your phone to your car. There are some other tricks worth trying too. The next step you can try, if none of the above does the trick, is to disable Android Auto in your car. That varies dramatically depending on the vehicle manufacturer, however, so your best bet is to search for your car and Disable Android Auto. Alternatively, check your vehicle's manual, or speak to a representative at the manufacturer for further help. Navigate to Settings. Select Apps and Notifications. Select See All Apps. Select Android Auto from the list. Select Disable. How To Forget Your Car On Android Auto Another option you can try is to "Forget" your car within the app, so Android Auto can't automatically connect to this now unknown car again. Open the Settings app and search for Android Auto. Select the Settings item. Select Previously Connected Cars, then select the three dot menu icon in the top-right corner. Select Forget All Cars. How To Turn Off Android Auto Auto-Launch You can also turn off Android Auto's auto-launch function so that it doesn't startup when you plug it into your car. Open the Settings app and search for Android Auto. Select the Settings item. Look for a menu item called Start Android Auto Automatically. Select it, then toggle it off if possible; otherwise, select If Used On The Last Drive. That way, it won't auto-start when you don't use it next time. Why Can't I Disable Android Auto? If you are using a modern Android phone, you should have the option to disable Android Auto. Older phones running Android 9 or earlier had the opportunity to uninstall the application, but it's a default application on modern devices. The above tips should help you disable Android Auto, but if they don't get you what you want, you could always try buying a dedicated car charger. Since that offers a USB connection for power only, rather than data, it shouldn't trigger Android Auto and will let you charge your phone and connect to your car over Bluetooth directly, if you prefer. FAQ What happens if I disable Android Auto? If you disable Android Auto, your phone won't automatically connect to your car when you plug it in. You can still use apps that work with Android Auto, but they won't appear on your dash screen. How do I disable Android Auto on a Samsung device? The above instructions should work regardless of who made your phone. As long as you're running the latest version of Android, you can disable it by going to Settings > Apps and Notifications > See All Apps > Android Auto > Disable. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit