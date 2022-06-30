What to Know On your Android device, navigate to Settings > Apps and Notifications > See All Apps .

> > . Select Android Auto and choose Disable .

and choose . Alternatively, turn off Auto-launch, and Forget your car within the app itself.

This guide will explain how to disable Android Auto so that it doesn't automatically start when you plug your Android phone into your car.

How Do You Turn Off Android Auto?

If you're running a phone with Android 9 or older, you can remove Android Auto from your device entirely by going to Settings > Apps and Notifications > See All Apps, then selecting Android Auto and Uninstall.

You cannot uninstall Android Auto anymore on newer versions of Android. However, you can disable it so that it no longer starts when you connect your phone to your car. There are some other tricks worth trying too.



The next step you can try, if none of the above does the trick, is to disable Android Auto in your car. That varies dramatically depending on the vehicle manufacturer, however, so your best bet is to search for your car and Disable Android Auto. Alternatively, check your vehicle's manual, or speak to a representative at the manufacturer for further help.

Navigate to Settings. Select Apps and Notifications. Select See All Apps. Select Android Auto from the list. Select Disable.



How To Forget Your Car On Android Auto

Another option you can try is to "Forget" your car within the app, so Android Auto can't automatically connect to this now unknown car again.

Open the Settings app and search for Android Auto. Select the Settings item. Select Previously Connected Cars, then select the three dot menu icon in the top-right corner. Select Forget All Cars.

How To Turn Off Android Auto Auto-Launch

You can also turn off Android Auto's auto-launch function so that it doesn't startup when you plug it into your car.

Open the Settings app and search for Android Auto. Select the Settings item. Look for a menu item called Start Android Auto Automatically. Select it, then toggle it off if possible; otherwise, select If Used On The Last Drive. That way, it won't auto-start when you don't use it next time.

Why Can't I Disable Android Auto?

If you are using a modern Android phone, you should have the option to disable Android Auto. Older phones running Android 9 or earlier had the opportunity to uninstall the application, but it's a default application on modern devices.

The above tips should help you disable Android Auto, but if they don't get you what you want, you could always try buying a dedicated car charger. Since that offers a USB connection for power only, rather than data, it shouldn't trigger Android Auto and will let you charge your phone and connect to your car over Bluetooth directly, if you prefer.

