Why Digital Musicians Are Obsessed With Fake Analog Sound

Strymon's new Brig delay pedal is a digital copy of flawed analog tech.

Musicians value analog's warmth and authenticity, even though digital has both.

Analog gear could also be a lot simpler to use.

Strymon

Guitar FX company Strymon has built its business on making meticulous digital versions of analog gear, and musicians can't get enough of it.

Strymon's new Brig is a delay pedal that uses "dBucket" (more on that in a second) tech to model the precise inaccuracies and beautiful flaws of bygone technology. If you follow music tech news, you can't move for virtual analog hardware and software, cassette tape emulators, digitally-modeled tube amps, and so on. Just what is it about the analog—and the faux-analog—that we love so much?

"Analog can transport musicians to a bygone era where craftsmanship and imperfections were celebrated as an integral part of the creative process. Those imperfections and the warmth and character that analog has is what digital technology strives to replicate but often can't," Andy Fraser, owner of Guitar Inside Out, told Lifewire via email. "And vintage analog pedals, like the Strymon delay, bring a unique and organic tone to your guitar signal. The unpredictability and subtle variations in the analog signal create a sense of connection to your instrument. It all feels more personal and 'real'."

Dirty dBuckets

Strymon

For this article, let's use the delay, or echo, effect as a stand in for all analog emulations. The first thing you should know is that it's perfectly fine to call an instrument or effect "analog," even if it exists 100% inside a computer.

In the case of Strymon's Brig, the analog part comes from its dBucket emulation. This sounds like a teenage insult, but it's just a play on the analog "bucket brigade" chips used in early delay effects. These used an array of chips that each added a short delay, and the sound was passed form one to the next, like a bucket brigade passing water buckets down the line to quell a fire.

These analog chips lent the delay a distinctive sound. Repeats would get more distorted and "darker," with less treble as the repeats built up. Here's Strymon's product blurb on why this is a good thing:

"The delays that become true classics do not simply repeat the notes you play. They do something special to each delay repeat—something that evokes a feeling, fueling the music and inspiring you. Plug into Brig, play a note, and you’re instantly drawn in by repeats that evolve with captivating complexity and uncommonly rich tonal characteristics."

This pretty much sums up the entirety of analog's appeal. It's organic, it does things you don't expect, and it taps into a massive well of nostalgia.

The idea is that analog sounds warm, rich, and is somewhat unpredictable. Guitar players talk about the "touch sensitivity" and responsiveness of analog amps, and their digital clones.

Digital sound, in this scenario, is cold and sterile. It lacks character. But you already see the flaws in this argument. For one, all the music we listen to is digital now. Nobody complains that those old Hendrix tracks on Spotify or Tidal sound sterile. And anyone who has used modern digital synths will know that they are far from cold and sterile unless designed to be so.

With Knobs On

Strymon

But the analog obsession might not all be about the sound. It may be about the gear itself, which is simpler, and often easier to use.

"I wonder if some of the appeal is as much about the immediacy of many analog device interfaces as it is their sound," electronic musician Svetlovska told Lifewire in a forum thread.

"Objectively, [digital] modeling is so good now that almost no one could actually tell by ear alone whether a sound had analog or digital origins. But old analog gear also often has much more comprehensible, one knob per function, formats, so there is a much more immediate feedback loop between the operator and the unit.

"Modern, more powerful machines often aren’t. The learning curves are steeper. And making music is all about immediacy and flow, isn’t it?"

Strymon is known for its incredible high quality. I use the Iridium, a pedal that emulates vintage tube amps. But it is also good at packing in features while making the pedals simple. The Iridium and the Brig both have a few knobs to control them, and each of these does just one thing in normal use.

It's exactly like using an analog pedal, with all the quirks and glitches that you want, and none of the excess noise and unreliability that you don't. The best of both worlds, and without the sky-high price tags of genuine vintage analog gear.