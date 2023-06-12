Seamless Connections: Embracing the Digital Lifestyle Inside and Out

When the sun is shining, who wants to be indoors? The good news is that you don't have to be! With technology, there are so many options now that you could (almost) stay outside the entire day and never have to step foot inside. Let's look at how easy it can be to take your digital world with you and stay connected as you chase those warm rays.

Ukiah

Connecting Your Life Outdoors

It's official: Tech has taken over the outdoor world. From televisions, projectors, and speakers designed specifically for outside entertainment to high-tech grills that use infrared technologies and remote sensors, living outside while staying connected has never been so easy.

Granted, some high-tech gadgets and tools can get almost ridiculously pricey (cough, cough, we're looking at Kalamazoo's Gaucho Grill, which starts at around $31,000). But boy, these things are FUN, and most are very useful.

A pizza oven, however, is probably a more affordable option to keep the cooking outdoors. Quite a few models now include high-tech options such as smarter temperature controls, more efficient air-flows, multiple fuel options, and improved insulation.

Other affordable outdoor entertainment options include lightweight televisions (we use a regular smart TV that's easy to move in and out of the house). You can spend several thousand on a weather-proof version, but adjusting the display and other controls on any smart TV can frequently cut glare and reflection enough to watch favorite shows and movies comfortably.

You can also opt instead for an outdoor projector and a white sheet for a screen; mini and portable projectors are super easy to set up and use almost anywhere. You can even make your own screen!

Create a smart, soft evening vibe! Outdoor lights can be set up to turn on or off and apply dimming when you plug them into a smart outdoor plug. Kasa and other brands offer a variety of these plugs.

One of our favorite options to heat things up when the sun goes down comes from the Loom II Tabletop Audio Fire Pit. This portable fire pit includes speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, and flames that can dance to the beat of your favorite tunes. Keep the music low to connect with in-person conversations around the fire, or turn it up and enjoy the beat.



Inside: Use Smart Home Tech

There's always something to do, even when trying to relax. While you're enjoying life outside, there are plenty of in-home connections you can set up to keep things rolling smoothly indoors.

Perhaps one of the most obvious is a smart thermostat, but you can also use a robotic vacuum like a Roomba to give the carpets a final once-over before friends and family arrive, even while setting up the barbeque in the yard.



Lindsay Boyers

Deciding what you need indoors can be as simple as determining which activities are your least favorite, then finding the right tech to solve the issue. You can purchase many products to set up a smart home and solve various problems!

For example, do you have a baby sleeping indoors? Baby monitors are great, but set up a video camera that you can access using an app. For example, you can view a live feed using your Echo Show as a security camera. Plug it in outside and let it work double duty for you.

Staying connected while you're out just takes a little planning and a few smart devices to achieve your goals.



Still want to get things done while you relax? Try a robotic lawn mower to keep the grass neatly trimmed or use an automatic grill brush to clean up while you chat with friends.

Klaus Vedfelt

What's on Your Mobile Connection Checklist?

Okay, so everyone has a smartphone these days. We're all on the move, to work . . . school . . . play. But even on the go, we get work done, stay in touch with friends and family, and even take a few minutes to relax with tunes or a movie.

The real question is: Are you using your phone to its fullest potential? Here are the types of things we connect our phones to:

Cars (for hands-free Bluetooth calling)

Earbuds (like AirPods or Buds2 Pro)

Keyboards

Laptops (as a Wi-Fi hotspot)

Portable speakers (like these waterproof options)

SD cards (to grab images from the phone)



Smartwatches

Televisions (to cast movies!)

There are so many ways to connect digitally these days; it can feel overwhelming. Remember to take regular time away from screens and use smartphone features like Night Shift on iPhone or Android's Night Mode to give your eyes a break.

You might find that using white words on a black screen can make it easier to read text on your devices.

iStock / Getty Images Plus

When you're outdoors, remember that smartphones and laptops (any digital screen) don't work well due to bright sunlight. You can adjust the brightness bar on your phone to adjust the backlight; some phones also automatically adjust screens to the brightness hitting them.

Anti-glare covers are inexpensive for phones; just be sure to get one that fits your phone exactly. Laptop anti-glare covers are available as well.

What is the biggest rule for connecting digitally? There isn't one! Whether you're working or playing, keep things simple and use the many accessories and connection options available today.

