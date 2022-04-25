Diablo Immortal Has a PC Beta and Mobile Release Date

Blizzard's mobile-focused Diablo Immortal is headed to iOS and Android this summer, along with an open beta for PC users that allows cross-play between platforms.

There are several Diablo-like games on mobile platforms, but Diablo Immortal marks the first official title for smartphones in, well, ever. However, it's not exclusive to mobile. A recent post from the official Twitter account states there will be an open beta on PC the same day it launches on the App Store and Google Play. And because of cross-play functionality, players on all three platforms should be able to adventure together.

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard says that Diablo Immortal takes place between Diablo II and Diablo III, telling an "untold story" that may or may not bridge the gap between the two games. Diablo is certainly coming back, at least, and the official website lists Baal as another one of the new game's threats, at least.

Along with a couple of returning baddies, there are also returning character classes—which is to say everything from Diablo III except the Witch Doctor. So if you want to play as a Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard, you're all set.

The footage in the trailer makes Diablo Immortal look fairly in line with what we've come to expect from the series up to this point. Though it’s also listed as a free download, some features or gear could require a separate purchase (or a lot of in-game work to unlock), which could make the core Diablo experience a little different from the fully-paid premium experience we're used to. We'll just have to wait and see how it all comes together once it's publicly available.

Diablo Immortal will be available on both the App Store and Google Play starting June 2nd as a free download—with the PC beta beginning on the same day. You can pre-register for a chance at access to future beta tests, but you'll have to log in to or create a Battlenet account first.

