How to Register to Attend

Dell Technologies World is an industry event for technology professionals hosted by Dell. This event is typically held on an annual basis.

When Will the Next Dell Technologies World Take Place?

The next annual Dell Technologies World will take place May 22-25, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Register to Attend

You can register for the event on the Dell Technologies World website.

A full conference pass includes access to all sessions, hands-on labs, training courses, Ask the Expert sessions, the Solutions Expo, and a variety of networking meetings. It also grants entrance to live entertainment and complimentary breakfast during the event.

What Kinds of Topics Are Covered at the Event?

Dell Technologies World covers both high-level discussions and technical information on topics such as emerging trends, new products, and best practices for tech professionals.

The focus typically targets innovative concepts; this year a big topic will be edge technologies and how to design and deploy them for industry-specific outcomes. Other topics include sustainable tech and disruptive technologies.

Both James Cameron and Neil deGrasse Tyson will be speaking at the event.

The Latest News

While you can always read the latest technology news on Lifewire, here are some pieces of interest involving Dell and related topics involving innovative or sustainable technologies.