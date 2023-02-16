Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft Dell Technologies World 2023: Date, News, Announcements, and More The annual event is designed to inspire tech pros By S.E. Slack S.E. Slack Senior Strategy & Editorial Director, Lifewire.com California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo S.E. Slack has 30+ years' experience writing about technology. She has authored 12 books, thousands of articles, and worked for IBM and Microsoft. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 Tweet Share Email In This Article Upcoming Dates How to Register to Attend Topics Typically Covered The Latest News Dell Technologies World is an industry event for technology professionals hosted by Dell. This event is typically held on an annual basis. When Will the Next Dell Technologies World Take Place? The next annual Dell Technologies World will take place May 22-25, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. How to Register to Attend You can register for the event on the Dell Technologies World website. A full conference pass includes access to all sessions, hands-on labs, training courses, Ask the Expert sessions, the Solutions Expo, and a variety of networking meetings. It also grants entrance to live entertainment and complimentary breakfast during the event. What Kinds of Topics Are Covered at the Event? Dell Technologies World covers both high-level discussions and technical information on topics such as emerging trends, new products, and best practices for tech professionals. The focus typically targets innovative concepts; this year a big topic will be edge technologies and how to design and deploy them for industry-specific outcomes. Other topics include sustainable tech and disruptive technologies. Both James Cameron and Neil deGrasse Tyson will be speaking at the event. The Latest News While you can always read the latest technology news on Lifewire, here are some pieces of interest involving Dell and related topics involving innovative or sustainable technologies. Dell’s Latest Monitors Are Focused on Improving Productivity and Collaboration Dell Focuses on Sustainability With Latitude 5000 Series The 10 Biggest Technological Advances Since 1844 Check out our Eco-friendly section for easy ways to help the environnment