Dell Sets Sights on Apple With ‘Thinnest’ Laptops Yet

Dell's freshly-announced XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 13-inch laptops don't just place an importance on multitasking and versatility, but also on portability, thanks to an even thinner design.

Neither the XPS 13 nor XPS 13 2-in-1 are new names in the Dell laptop sphere, but these are the latest iterations of those previous models. So while the new XPS laptops share a name with their predecessors, they aren't actually the same hardware.

Dell

The 2022 XPS 13 has an even thinner physical structure than before, so it will take up less space in a bag or backpack. But it can also hold a charge for up to 12 hours of constant 1080p video streaming. The latest XPS 13 also includes Dell's fifth-generation 4-sided InfinityEdge display, which the company claims will provide clearing pictures and deeper sounds.

If you're more interested in a versatile and adaptable piece of portable hardware, the 2022 XPS 13 2-in-1 model is also available and improved over the previous version.

Dell says it's the first XPS device to offer 5G, so you'll be able to download, upload, stream, etc., at improved speeds. It also supports eSIM, which allows users to switch between carriers without having to replace SIM cards—ideal for traveling abroad or even just out of state in some cases.

You can get the newest version of the XPS 13 now for $999. However, the XPS 13 2-in-1 won't be out until sometime later this summer, and Dell won't provide pricing information until closer to launch.