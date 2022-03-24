Dell Refreshes the XPS 15 and 17 With Intel's Latest CPUs

Dell has launched new 2022 models for its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops that house Intel's latest 12 Gen processors for faster speeds.

The XPS 15 and XPS 17 also offer different graphics cards with a choice of either an Intel or an NVIDIA GeForce card. Apart from differences in those two areas, the new models are almost identical to the older versions with the same storage capacity and other similar features.

Dell

Both models can be configured with either an Intel Core i5-12500H or a Core 17-2700H processor, while the XPS 15 has the exclusive i9-12900HK option. These powerful CPUs excel at high-performance graphics, but if you aren't sure which is best suited for your needs, Dell has a handy guide breaking them down.

As Dell explains it, the i5 processor is best at casual usage like browsing the internet or "basic gaming." The i9 model, however, is the strongest of its line with the fastest clock speeds (up to 5.0 GHz) and the best suited for content creation.

Dell

There are multiple options for the graphics card, from the Iris Xe to the GeForce RTX 3050. The XPS 17 will also be available with a GeForce RTX 3060 card, but that one won't come out until April, according to The Verge.

And like the older models, you can get both laptops with an SSD of 2 TB, 64 GB of RAM, OLED touch display, and Windows 11 Home as the OS. The XPS 15 and XPS 17 start at $1,449 and $1849, respectively.