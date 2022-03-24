News > Computers Dell Refreshes the XPS 15 and 17 With Intel's Latest CPUs Select models currently available for purchase By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 24, 2022 12:36PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Dell has launched new 2022 models for its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops that house Intel's latest 12 Gen processors for faster speeds. The XPS 15 and XPS 17 also offer different graphics cards with a choice of either an Intel or an NVIDIA GeForce card. Apart from differences in those two areas, the new models are almost identical to the older versions with the same storage capacity and other similar features. Dell Both models can be configured with either an Intel Core i5-12500H or a Core 17-2700H processor, while the XPS 15 has the exclusive i9-12900HK option. These powerful CPUs excel at high-performance graphics, but if you aren't sure which is best suited for your needs, Dell has a handy guide breaking them down. As Dell explains it, the i5 processor is best at casual usage like browsing the internet or "basic gaming." The i9 model, however, is the strongest of its line with the fastest clock speeds (up to 5.0 GHz) and the best suited for content creation. Dell There are multiple options for the graphics card, from the Iris Xe to the GeForce RTX 3050. The XPS 17 will also be available with a GeForce RTX 3060 card, but that one won't come out until April, according to The Verge. And like the older models, you can get both laptops with an SSD of 2 TB, 64 GB of RAM, OLED touch display, and Windows 11 Home as the OS. The XPS 15 and XPS 17 start at $1,449 and $1849, respectively. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit