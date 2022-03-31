News > Computers Dell Focuses on Sustainability With Latitude 5000 Series New laptops incorporate many environmentally friendly materials By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 31, 2022 11:48AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Dell's Latitude 5000 series laptops claim to be the company's most sustainable laptops so far, integrating a number of recycled materials in its components, as well as its packaging. According to Dell, the Latitude 5000 series is its most popular PC, so it would provide the largest impact when using sustainable and recycled elements, which feeds into Dell's goal to significantly reduce its environmental impact by 2030. Dell A short breakdown from Dell goes over many of the Latitude 5000 series' sustainable components, which include reclaimed carbon fiber and using a larger amount of ocean plastics than before. The "feet" of the laptops are also being made from a renewable rubber substitute made from castor bean oil. Finally, the lids use recycled plastics, tree-based bioplastics, and reclaimed carbon fiber, which Dell states adds up to 71% of the part being made from recyclable/renewable materials. Dell Packaging is also a big focus of Dell's sustainability push, which it claims is both constructed from 100% recycled/renewable materials and is also 100% recyclable itself. The new packaging replaces plastics with paper alternatives and uses an inner tray made from bamboo and sugar cane. Even the tape, which is typically plastic-based, is being switched out for paper-based adhesive strips. The new packaging is already set to roll out with all of Dell's new Latitude 5000 laptops, Precision workstations, and XPS devices. The sustainable construction developed for the Latitude 5000 series is also being incorporated with other Dell products, including Precision 3000 workstations and OptiPlex Micro desktops. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit