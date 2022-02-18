How to Delete a Workout on Apple Watch

What to Know Fitness app: Show More > swipe right to left on workout > Delete > choose Delete Workout & Data or Delete Workout Only .

> swipe right to left on workout > > choose or . Health app: Show All Health Data > Workouts > Show All Data.

> > Find the workout you want to delete: Swipe right to left on workout > Delete > Delete Workout & Data or Delete Workout Only.

This article explains two ways to delete a workout from Apple Watch.

Need to do the opposite and manually add a workout data? Here's how to add a workout to your Apple Watch.

How Do I Delete an Apple Watch Workout?

You can't actually delete the workout on the Apple Watch itself. The Watch doesn't have a feature to do that.

However, if your Watch is paired to an iPhone, all workout data is saved to the Fitness app (formerly Activity) on your iPhone and you can delete the workout there. Here's how:

On the iPhone, open the Fitness app. Tap Show More to browse workouts by months and by type until you find the one you want to delete. When you find the workout you want to delete, swipe right to left across the workout to reveal the Delete button (you can also just keep swiping and skip the next step). Tap Delete. A pop-up menu asks you to confirm what you want to delete: Delete Workout & Data: This removes both the record of the workout from your iPhone and any data stored in the Health app generated by the workout.

This removes both the record of the workout from your iPhone and any data stored in the Health app generated by the workout. Delete Workout Only: This removes only the workout and leaves any Health information—such as data for meeting your activity goals—untouched. You can also tap Cancel and not delete anything. Once you've tapped your choice, the workout is deleted.

How Do You Delete and Edit Workouts on Apple Watch?

Along with deleting workouts directly on the Apple Watch, another thing you might want to do, but can't, is to edit a workout. That makes some sense. After all, if you could do that, the record of a slow, 10-minute jog could be transformed a record-setting marathon pace with just a few taps.

You able, though, to delete workouts from the pre-installed iPhone Health app. It's better and easier to delete workouts in Fitness if you can, but if that app won't work for some reason, here's how to delete an Apple Watch workout in the Health app:

Open the Health app. On the Summary tab, tap Show All Health Data. Tap Workouts, about halfway down the screen. Scroll down and tap Show All Data. This screen lists every workout recorded in the Health app. Browse it to find the workout(s) you want to delete. To delete a workout, swipe from right to left across to reveal the Delete button. Tap Delete. (You can also tap Edit and then the red - icon.) A pop-up menu asks you to confirm what you want to delete: Delete Workout & Data: This removes both the record of the workout from your iPhone and data stored in the Health app generated by the workout.

This removes both the record of the workout from your iPhone and data stored in the Health app generated by the workout. Delete Workout Only: This removes only the workout and leaves any Health data untouched. You can also tap Cancel and not delete anything. Once you've tapped your choice, the workout is deleted.