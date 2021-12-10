How to Delete Text Groups on iPhone

What to Know To delete a text group on iPhone, swipe the group message to the left and tap Delete .

. In iOS 12 or later, tap the profile icons at the top of a group message, or on iOS 11 and earlier tap the i icon, then tap Leave this Conversation and confirm you want to leave.

icon, then tap and confirm you want to leave. If anyone in your group message uses an Android device, you can delete the conversation, but the group will reappear the next time messages are sent (but you can mute notifications).

This article provides instructions for how to leave a text group, how to mute notifications on a text group, and how to permanently delete a group chat.

How Do I Delete a Text Group?

Text groups are text messages shared with three or more people. You can initiate a text group, or someone else can. If you're part of text group you no longer want to participate in, you can delete the text group to remove yourself from the conversation. To do that:

On iOS 12 and newer, tap the profile icons at the top of the message thread and then tap Leave this Conversation .

. On iOS 11 and older, tap the i icon at the top of the message thread and then tap Leave this Conversation.

Once you've left the conversation, you'll no longer receive notifications from the group text unless someone on the group is an Android user. In that case, the text group will come back when someone sends a message in the group.

If so, you may want to stop the notifications from the group. To do that open the message thread and tap the profile icons or the i icon at the top of the message thread, depending on the version of iOS you're using. Then toggle Hide Alerts On (the button is green when On and gray when Off). You'll no longer receive alerts for messages in this group.



How Do I Get Rid of Recent Text Groups on iPhone?

There's another way to get rid of text groups on your iPhone, too. Find the group message in your text list and then swipe the group message to the left and tap Delete. This deletes the group for you, but leaves it active for other people.

This will remove you from the current conversation going on in the group. However, if there is an Android user in the group, when the next message comes through, you'll be brought back into the conversation. You can use the instructions above to silence the notifications for the group.

Also, if the people in the group you deleted start a new text thread and add you to it, you will receive those messages. To stop receiving them, you'll need to go through these steps again.

How Do You Permanently Delete a Group Chat?

To permanently delete a group chat, you can use the same swipe left and tap Delete action to permanently delete all the messages in the chat. Be sure you've saved any shared images or videos from the chat before you delete it, because once it's gone, you cannot get those back.

