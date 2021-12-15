How to Delete Screenshots on iPhone

What to Know Delete screenshots by tapping Photos > Screenshots > tap the screenshot in question > Trash Can .

. Delete multiple screenshots by tapping Photos > Screenshots > Select > select all the screenshots > Trash Can .

. Screenshots can be 'undeleted' by tapping Photos > Recently Deleted > Select > Choose the files you wish to recover.

This article teaches you how to delete screenshots on an iPhone or iPad, as well as explains where screenshots are saved.



How Do I Remove a Screenshot From My iPhone?

If you regularly take screenshots on your iPhone, the collection can grow quite rapidly. Fortunately, it's very simple to remove screenshots from your iPhone. Even better, the process is the same with all iPhones and iPads so you'll soon learn how to do it. Here's what to do.



These instructions are the same on both iPhone and iPad.

On your iPhone or iPad, tap Photos.

Tap Screenshots.

You may need to scroll down to find it. Tap the screenshot you wish to delete.

Tap the trash can icon in the bottom right hand corner.

Tap Delete Photo.

The screenshot is now deleted.

How to Delete Multiple Screenshots From Your iPhone

If you'd prefer to delete multiple screenshots at once on your iPhone or iPad, the process is quite similar. Here's what to do.



On your iPhone or iPad, tap Photos.

Tap Screenshots.

You may need to scroll down to find it. Tap Select. Select all the screenshots you wish to delete.

If you want to delete all of them, tap Select All. Tap the trash can icon.

Tap Delete Photos.



Where Are Screenshots Saved?

Screenshots are saved in the same folder as all the photos you take—i.e. the Photos app. However, once you delete them, they go somewhere else before they are permanently deleted. Here's where to find them and how to remove or recover them.



Tap Photos.

Scroll down to Utilities.

On an iPad, this is on the left hand side of the screen and may be hidden until you tap the arrow next to its name. Tap Recently Deleted.

Tap Select.

Tap either Delete All or Recover All. If you tap Delete All, they are permanently deleted from your device. Recover All returns them to your Photos app.

All recently deleted files are permanently deleted after 30 days.



What Can You Take Screenshots Of?

Nearly anything. If it's on screen on your iPhone or iPad, it's possible to a take screenshots. The only exceptions are streaming content which tends to return a black screen if you take a screenshot and some password-related options which may blank out certain parts of the screen.



If taking a screenshot of something someone has sent you, remember to ask permission to take the screenshot before doing so.



Taking screenshots can be useful if you want to keep a record or something or even if you want to share a fun image with someone.

