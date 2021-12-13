How to Delete Screen Time Data on iPhone

What to Know Remove Screen Time history: Settings > Screen Time > Turn Off Screen Time .

. When you turn Screen Time back on, your past data will have been cleared.

This article explains how to remove Screen Time data from an iPhone.

Is There a Way to Delete Screen Time?

Screen Time is a built-in feature on iOS devices and cannot be deleted entirely. The only way you can remove the data associated with Screen Time is to turn off the feature. This won't remove the feature from your iPhone, but, but turning off the feature, it will no longer log the time associated with each app.

Follow these steps to turn Screen Time off:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app.

Scroll down and tap Screen Time.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Turn Off Screen Time. Tap the confirmation to turn it off.



If you have Screen Time turned off already, you don't need to worry about there being any Screen Time data.



How Do You Delete Screen Time History on iPhone?

There isn't a way to delete part of the history that Screen Time tracks, however you can reset all the data and remove the history entirely by turning off Screen Time. You can then turn it back on if you wish, and all the Screen Time history will be removed.

You can follow the steps above to turn off Screen Time, and then tap Turn on Screen Time and follow the set-up process to keep using Screen Time if you wish.



How Do I Remove Screen Time Without a Password?

If you set up a passcode to use with Screen Time, you'll have to enter it in order to turn Screen Time off. However, if you forgot this passcode, there is still a way you can turn Screen Time off. You'll just need to change the passcode.



Go to Settings > Screen Time.

Tap Change Screen Time Passcode, and tap it again to confirm.

Tap Forgot Passcode.

Enter the Apple ID and password you use to set up your Screen Time passcode.

Enter your new passcode and confirm it.



You will then be able to use this new passcode to turn off Screen Time. Or, you can turn off using a passcode entirely if you wish by tapping Change Screen Time Passcode > Turn Off Screen Time Passcode. Then, enter your passcode to have it turned off.

